This 15 bedroom former Sisters of Mercy convent in Filey is on the market and offers sea views and a new use

This incredible former convent, which is a five-minute walk from Filey’s famous bay, is now for sale for offers over £750,000 with Blenkin and Co. It offers a rare chance to develop a substantial period building adjacent to Glen Gardens and just a few hundred metres from the promenade.

Until recently, Endsleigh Convent was one of five houses used by the Sisters of Mercy in the Catholic Diocese of Middlesbrough. It sits on a quiet cul-de-sac bordering The Crescent, Filey’s prestigious seafront terrace, and has sea views from the ground floor upwards.

Most recently, it was used as a holiday retreat for the order's nuns. Now, it has potential for a variety of uses but Blenkin and Co. say it would be an ideal opportunity for redevelopment as apartments. There is a central hall, staircase, a lift, 15 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 kitchens and offices plus a chapel, which is attached to the main house. The property also has outbuildings, gardens and parking. There is an open viewing on Saturday, September 25, 11am to 1pm by appointment only. www.blenkinandco.com