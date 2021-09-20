The former convent in Filey is now for sale with Blenkin and Co. for offers over £750,000

This fabulous former convent in Filey is for sale with sea views, period features and plenty of potential

This 15 bedroom former Sisters of Mercy convent in Filey is on the market and offers sea views and a new use

By Sharon Dale
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:28 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:30 pm

This incredible former convent, which is a five-minute walk from Filey’s famous bay, is now for sale for offers over £750,000 with Blenkin and Co. It offers a rare chance to develop a substantial period building adjacent to Glen Gardens and just a few hundred metres from the promenade.

Until recently, Endsleigh Convent was one of five houses used by the Sisters of Mercy in the Catholic Diocese of Middlesbrough. It sits on a quiet cul-de-sac bordering The Crescent, Filey’s prestigious seafront terrace, and has sea views from the ground floor upwards.

Most recently, it was used as a holiday retreat for the order's nuns. Now, it has potential for a variety of uses but Blenkin and Co. say it would be an ideal opportunity for redevelopment as apartments. There is a central hall, staircase, a lift, 15 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 kitchens and offices plus a chapel, which is attached to the main house. The property also has outbuildings, gardens and parking. There is an open viewing on Saturday, September 25, 11am to 1pm by appointment only. www.blenkinandco.com

1. Close to the beach

The green pin marker on the picture marks the location of the building, which is a five minute walk to Filey's glorious, sandy bay

Photo: Blenkin and Co.

Photo Sales

2. Views of the sea

Many of the rooms from the ground floor up have views of the sea

Photo: Blenkin and Co.

Photo Sales

3. Historic house

The property has retained some of its period features

Photo: Blenkin and Co.

Photo Sales

4. Sisters of Mercy

Most recently, the convent was used by nuns taking holidays by the sea

Photo: Blenkin and Co.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4