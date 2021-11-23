This fabulous home for sale near Beverley was once a famous Yorkshire Wolds inn

Eagle House in the village of Skerne

This gorgeous Grade II listed home is in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds but is just a 15-minute drive from Beverley and within easy striking distance of the coast. The property, which is on the market with Blenkin and Co. for £650,000, is in the pretty village of Skerne and has a fascinating history. Dating from 1822, it was previously the Eagle Inn, one of 11 licensed English pubs not to have a conventional bar or serving counter. Instead, drinks came from a sunken cellar area.

The property was converted with great sensitivity with the refit and decor carefully considered to reflect the building’s heritage. No expense was spared on the project and Eagle House has oak engineered floorboards, cottage doors with traditional latches, high quality timber sash windows, wood shutters and bespoke fireplaces with wood-burning stoves.

Owner Caroline Naylor has a degree in interior architecture and a love of art and previously worked for the renowned interior designers Plaskitt and Plaskitt in York. She used her skills to ensure that the house looks perfect and feels comfortable and says: “I wanted to be empathetic to the history of the building and the aim was to create a timeless feel with a modern country look. Before becoming a home, it was a five star holiday let for a time and one of our visitors described it as being quintessentially English without being old fashioned.”

The walls are painted in mostly neutral, Farrow & Ball colours with artwork adding the colour and the opportunity for change. Almost all the fabrics used are Romo linens. Caroline is selling to move to York but says: “It has been a wonderful home and the village is small, friendly and quiet but it is very close to amenities in Beverley.”

The property has a kitchen/dining room, a utility/laundry room that was formerly the “servery” where the beer was stored. Also on the ground floor are four reception rooms and a drawing room. The four bedrooms are reached by two separate staircases, providing the option to create a self-contained suite/annexe. Outside, there is a turning and parking area for four cars, an integral garage, courtyard area, a summerhouse and a lawned garden.

Skerne’s neighbour Hutton Cranswick has a pub, primary school, playpark, fish and chip shop, church and railway station. Contact: Blenkin and Co., tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

