This fabulous Leeds home belonging to the founders of Dowsing and Reynolds is up for sale

Keen to buy a period property with character, Ally and James Dowsing-Reynolds had their heart set on this Grade II- listed house on Monk Bridge Road in Headingley. When they got the keys six years ago it was in need of renovation and the garden was a jungle.

Since then, the couple have restored, reconfigured and redecorated the property and made it fabulously functional and super stylish. Outside, the south-facing garden is landscaped and has an infinity pond, pagoda and decked area.

It helped that they are in the design business. They own the renowned Leeds-based online store Dowsing & Reynolds, which has a huge following in the UK and beyond, thanks to its USP, selling what James and Ally refer to as “striking fittings and stylish accents”. They include those hard-to-find items, such as gorgeous handles, light switches, sockets, bulbs, showers and taps, faux foliage, paint and wallpaper.faux plants and wallpaper.

Their house is now on the market for £780,000 with Linley and Simpson as the couple have been tempted by another property project. "We adore this house and selling it has been a hard decision but we love a project and saw another house that needs work," says Ally. "It's going to push us out of our comfort zone but we like a challenge."

The house on Monk Bridge Road has an entrance hallway, stylish kitchen, dining room, lounge, four double bedrooms, three bathrooms (one is a ground floor WC), utility room, small study and useful basement rooms which are currently used for storage. Oustide is a south-facing garden and two off road parking spaces. For details contac Linley & Simpson, Headingley, tel: 0113 217 9090

1. Period beauty The house from the front elevation Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. A step up The garden has been completely redesigned Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Stars of the show Ally and James in their cool kitchen whuch features oriignal Victorian cupboards and new cabinetry Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Cheeky Monkey A view from the kitchen into the hall Photo: Other Photo Sales