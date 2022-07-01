The house on Monk Bridge Road has a large, beautifully landscaped garden at the rear

This fabulous Leeds home belonging to the founders of Dowsing and Reynolds is up for sale

By Sharon Dale
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:43 pm

Keen to buy a period property with character, Ally and James Dowsing-Reynolds had their heart set on this Grade II- listed house on Monk Bridge Road in Headingley. When they got the keys six years ago it was in need of renovation and the garden was a jungle.

Since then, the couple have restored, reconfigured and redecorated the property and made it fabulously functional and super stylish. Outside, the south-facing garden is landscaped and has an infinity pond, pagoda and decked area.

It helped that they are in the design business. They own the renowned Leeds-based online store Dowsing & Reynolds, which has a huge following in the UK and beyond, thanks to its USP, selling what James and Ally refer to as “striking fittings and stylish accents”. They include those hard-to-find items, such as gorgeous handles, light switches, sockets, bulbs, showers and taps, faux foliage, paint and wallpaper.faux plants and wallpaper.

Their house is now on the market for £780,000 with Linley and Simpson as the couple have been tempted by another property project. "We adore this house and selling it has been a hard decision but we love a project and saw another house that needs work," says Ally. "It's going to push us out of our comfort zone but we like a challenge."

The house on Monk Bridge Road has an entrance hallway, stylish kitchen, dining room, lounge, four double bedrooms, three bathrooms (one is a ground floor WC), utility room, small study and useful basement rooms which are currently used for storage. Oustide is a south-facing garden and two off road parking spaces. For details contac Linley & Simpson, Headingley, tel: 0113 217 9090

1. Period beauty

The house from the front elevation

2. A step up

The garden has been completely redesigned

3. Stars of the show

Ally and James in their cool kitchen whuch features oriignal Victorian cupboards and new cabinetry

4. Cheeky Monkey

A view from the kitchen into the hall

