This home for sale in Sandsend is setting hearts alight thanks to its prime location in Yorkshire's most sought-after seaside village. On the market with Prime Residential estate agency with an asking price of £695,000, Ness View has been in the same family for many years.

Elevated and set back from gthe road on a short row of 1920's houses, it comes with sensational sea views from the front and at the rear, there are beautuful south-facing gardens. The accommodation includes a sitting room with stunning views, a family-size kitchen with Aga and dining area, plus a conservatory leading to the pretty gardens. Upstairs there is a bathroom and four bedrooms and two of the bedrooms have sea views.

Louise Hirst of Prime Residential says: "East Row is a quiet street set behind the main road and Ness View enjoys a commanding position with a large garden to the front and very pretty hard landscaped garden to the rear. The property also benefits from a garage.

Ness View is a beautiful 1920s home with views across Sandsend bay

"Ideal as a family home, the property also offers potential as a second home or holiday let."

Louise adds: "Sandsend is one of the most sought after areas on the East Coast. This small seaside village enjoys enormous charm and remains completely unspoilt whilst providing all that is required for comfortable living all year round with multiple facilities including a gastro pub, fish restaurant, superb café, shops, regular bus service and doctors’ surgery.

"The village has an established 'foodie' reputation with the first AA Rosette restaurant on the Yorkshire Coast. Whitby lies a five minute drive away or 25 minute walk along the beach at low tide."

For details contact Prime Residential, York, tel: 01904 435140.

The property is set back from the beach but has views of the bay

The kitchen leading to the conservatory

The kitchen/dining area with Aga

The sitting room with sea views

The kitchen/diner is the heart of the home

One of the bedrooms with sea view