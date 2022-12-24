This gorgeous Christmassy cottage was made bigger and beautiful by two gifted DIYers

Location is the number one consideration when hunting for a home but vision too is vital as it can mean the difference between compromise and the perfect property. Few would’ve thought that what was a tiny, one-bedroom, single-storey cottage in need of modernisation could become Instagram worthy with more than enough living space for two people and a large dog.Now, three extensions, a reconfiguration and a huge amount of hard graft later and that is exactly what Heather Dowell and her partner Steve have achieved thanks to identifying plenty of untapped potential in their bijoux stone-built house.

It has taken five years for the couple to get to this point as they own a gym and Heather also has an online store, Waney Cottage Co., which specialises in gorgeous homeware.

That means they have been juggling work on the house alongside their businesses. Their perfectionist streaks have also involved taking extra time to get everything right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That wasn’t easy as the walls are very old and wonky,” says Heather, who explains that the dwellings in their small, tucked-away enclave in a village near Selby were born from a 250 year-old mill that was later converted into railway workers’ cottages.

The tree with decorations bought by Heather's parents for her each Christmas when she was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and Steve have done much of the work on the house themselves with help from family. A small extension made a big difference at the front of the property and gave them a very stylish utility area and cloakroom separated from the hallways with crittal-style doors that they made themselves after seeing the price of ones they could’ve ordered from specialist manufacturers.

“The neighbours had extended at the front and so we took the idea from them and we knew it wouldn’t be a planning issue,” says Heather, who also painted the uPVC front door in pink Frenchic chalk paint. What was a white plastic door is now often mistaken for a bespoke wood one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension to the rear is sensational and has provided a double bedroom and a separate dining area that is full of light and views thanks to glazed doors leading onto a large garden overlooking fields.

The latest addition is a bedroom suite in the roof space, which has been done just in time for Christmas by Steve with help from Heather’s father and her sister, who are electricians and have also helped fit the kitchen and done the rewiring in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sitting area with wall painted in Hague Blue by Farrow and Ball, the sofa from Sofa.com and the long console table made by Steve

“I’ve always done DIY and I do most of the decorating. Steve is really handy so he does the building work and he is especially good with wood, so, among other things, he made the built-in shelving in the alcoves either side of the chimney breast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He also made the oak worktop on the island and he made the beam between the open plan kitchen and living area from old fence posts we had in the garden. It’s not load bearing, it’s there as a feature,” says Heather.

The beam marks the spot where there was once a dividing wall separating the sitting room and what was a bedroom. That was taken out along with the old galley kitchen, which was removed to create a hallway and stairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like cooking and baking so having a large kitchen area where the bedroom used to be has been great and we also soundproofed that wall and clad it with bricks so that we don’t disturb the neighbours,” says Heather.

The garland made by Heather from fir tree branches and dried oranges

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen cabinets are from a local company and the Rangemaster oven was a must-have as were bespoke, open shelves and glass holders designed and made by Steve.

In the sitting area, he exposed the old fireplace and a cosy wood-burning stove was installed, while the surrounding wall was painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wood panelling from Webster’s timber yard was added to the side walls to create interest and texture and was painted white.

The sofa was an investment item from Sofa.com in York and the long console table was fashioned from a piece of yew and is dog Jim’s favourite sleeping place when he’s not in front of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lovely new kitchen in had been a bedroom

There is plenty of wood close at hand to keep the fire burning, thanks to a log store that was fashioned from what was a side entrance into the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dining room walls are painted in Mist from Neptune and Steve made the oak dining table for Heather as a birthday present, along with a bench made from railway sleepers. The radiator cover is also his handiwork.

“We also call this the plant room because it’s where I put most of my houseplants as it’s one of the only places where we have a lot of natural light,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of of the kitchen and dining ware and useful decorative accessories, including storage jars, candleholders, cake stands, cleaning products, rustic baskets, cushions, throws and handmade wooden bowls, to name a few, are from Waney Cottage Co., which was born during the first lockdown of the pandemic when the couple had to close the gym.

“I sell the sort of things I like so they are modern rustic in style and both decorative and useful,” says Heather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was a small one bedroom home with a galley kitchen is now a spacious two bedroom, two bathroom home that looks beautiful and works wonderfully. It’s also providing a lovely place to host Christmas for the family.

The dining table made by Steve for Heather's birthday. The crockery and glassware is from WaneyCottageco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather has trimmed up beautifully with handmade wreaths using foliage from a Christmas tree planted in the garden, along with a handmade garland on the kitchen beam that she decorated with dried oranges.

The decorations on her real tree in the hall are mostly gifts from her parents and she says: “They bought me and my two sisters a decoration each year from when we were little and we each had a shoe box to store them in. It’s lovely because each one of them brings back happy memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Visit the Waney Cottage Co. store at www.waneycottageco.co.uk.

]

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new utility area

The couple made the Crittal style dors themselves and Heather painted the white uPVC door in pink chalk paint by Frenchic

Advertisement Hide Ad