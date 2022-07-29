This gorgeous Georgian house for sale in Skipton is one of the most stylish homes in town

This beautiful Georgian home on The Bailey in Skipton is for sale at £595,000 with Dale Eddison and has been treated to a super stylish makeover. The property, which has a walled, south-facing garden, is just a five minute walk from the High Street with its shops, bars and restaurants.

Upstairs is a main bedroom with dressing area an ensuite, two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Outside is a drive with parking for two to three cars, a walled garden plus an enclosed seating area to the side of the house.

Known as the "Gateway to the Dales", Skipton is a thriving and historic market town on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, with strong agricultural connections and a magnificent castle dating back to the 11th Century. Its colourful High Street hosts a market four days a week on the cobbled setts, along with a wide choice of shops, restaurants and public houses. The Leeds-Liverpool Canal runs through the town with its pretty towpath walks and for families there is an excellent choice of schooling at both Primary and Secondary level. Small wonder that in 2014 Skipton was voted by The Sunday Times as the best place to live in Britain, receiving commendations for its "ideal combination of low crime rates, top-class schools and great transport links", and in 2017 the Office of National Statistics revealed that Skipton is officially the happiest place to live in the UK.