This gorgeous top end home for sale in Bolsterstone has the most incredible rural views
Enjoying superb far-reaching views across More Hall Reservoir and beyond, The Grange is an outstanding six-bedroom home set in stunning landscaped grounds of approximately 3 acres.
What was a barn conversion has been further developed to create this home, which is full of characterful features including exposed beams and superb stonework.
There are two lounge areas off the main hallway, a fabulous dining room and a large breakfast kitchen, complete with a range of Miele integrated appliances, granite worktops and oak flooring.
There is also an opportunity to create secondary accommodation thankas to the annexe, whuch has an ensuite bedroom, lounge and utility area - perfect for those living with dependent relatives or teenagers looking for their own space. The six bedrooms have ample storage and three are en suite with two further bedrooms sharing a shower room.
Outside, there is a large garage/workshop and driveway/off road parking
The gardens really are extra special and can be accessed from several points. They have a combination of mature trees, lawns, shrubbery and pathways, together with the tennis court and slide. The views are unrivalled and the paved patio creates the perfect setting for enjoying them.
Whilst enjoying its rural setting and far-reaching views, the property remains easily accessible from nearby towns, including Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge. It is a ten-minute drive from the motorway network, making it an ideal location for those looking to commute to other major towns and cities in Yorkshire and beyond.
There are also numerous countryside walks from the doorstep, along with several local shops/amenities in the village of Bolsterstone with more in neighbouring towns.
