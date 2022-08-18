News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
The long range rural views are what make this home extra special

This gorgeous top end home for sale in Bolsterstone has the most incredible rural views

Enjoying superb far-reaching views across More Hall Reservoir and beyond, The Grange is an outstanding six-bedroom home set in stunning landscaped grounds of approximately 3 acres.

By Sharon Dale
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:29 pm

What was a barn conversion has been further developed to create this home, which is full of characterful features including exposed beams and superb stonework.

There are two lounge areas off the main hallway, a fabulous dining room and a large breakfast kitchen, complete with a range of Miele integrated appliances, granite worktops and oak flooring.

There is also an opportunity to create secondary accommodation thankas to the annexe, whuch has an ensuite bedroom, lounge and utility area - perfect for those living with dependent relatives or teenagers looking for their own space. The six bedrooms have ample storage and three are en suite with two further bedrooms sharing a shower room.

Outside, there is a large garage/workshop and driveway/off road parking

The gardens really are extra special and can be accessed from several points. They have a combination of mature trees, lawns, shrubbery and pathways, together with the tennis court and slide. The views are unrivalled and the paved patio creates the perfect setting for enjoying them.

Whilst enjoying its rural setting and far-reaching views, the property remains easily accessible from nearby towns, including Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge. It is a ten-minute drive from the motorway network, making it an ideal location for those looking to commute to other major towns and cities in Yorkshire and beyond.

There are also numerous countryside walks from the doorstep, along with several local shops/amenities in the village of Bolsterstone with more in neighbouring towns.

For details of the sale visit www.redbrik.co.uk

1. Period property

The property began life as a barn conversion but it has been sympathetically extended

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Dining kitchen

This dining kitchen is perfect for keen cooks and has first class, Miele appliances

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

3. And Relax

One of the reception rooms with stone fireplace and a cosy log fire

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

4. Cosy and bright

This reception room is cosy thanks to the wood-burning stove and is also light-filled thanks to large areas of glazing

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
YorkshireStocksbridge
Next Page
Page 1 of 3