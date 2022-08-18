This gorgeous top end home for sale in Bolsterstone has the most incredible rural views

What was a barn conversion has been further developed to create this home, which is full of characterful features including exposed beams and superb stonework.

There are two lounge areas off the main hallway, a fabulous dining room and a large breakfast kitchen, complete with a range of Miele integrated appliances, granite worktops and oak flooring.

There is also an opportunity to create secondary accommodation thankas to the annexe, whuch has an ensuite bedroom, lounge and utility area - perfect for those living with dependent relatives or teenagers looking for their own space. The six bedrooms have ample storage and three are en suite with two further bedrooms sharing a shower room.

Outside, there is a large garage/workshop and driveway/off road parking

The gardens really are extra special and can be accessed from several points. They have a combination of mature trees, lawns, shrubbery and pathways, together with the tennis court and slide. The views are unrivalled and the paved patio creates the perfect setting for enjoying them.

Whilst enjoying its rural setting and far-reaching views, the property remains easily accessible from nearby towns, including Stocksbridge and Oughtibridge. It is a ten-minute drive from the motorway network, making it an ideal location for those looking to commute to other major towns and cities in Yorkshire and beyond.

There are also numerous countryside walks from the doorstep, along with several local shops/amenities in the village of Bolsterstone with more in neighbouring towns.

1. Period property The property began life as a barn conversion but it has been sympathetically extended Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Dining kitchen This dining kitchen is perfect for keen cooks and has first class, Miele appliances Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. And Relax One of the reception rooms with stone fireplace and a cosy log fire Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Cosy and bright This reception room is cosy thanks to the wood-burning stove and is also light-filled thanks to large areas of glazing Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales