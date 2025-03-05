The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve always had a connection with the coast,” says Liz. “My native town is Blackpool but I think the east coast has a lot more character.”

The couple had spent 30 years in Manchester, raising their two daughters there. They had enjoyed many holidays along the Yorkshire Coast, but it was during a trip to Scarborough nearly 10 years ago that they decided to take the leap and move to the town.

"My husband took early retirement and we decided to look at properties around Filey because it was near to Hunmanby Gap where we were used to going,” Liz says.

The view from the ground floor apartment on King Street in Scarborough. Andrew Cowen Estate Agency

The couple couldn’t find anywhere with a sea view and parking, two of their key requirements, in Filey but during a weekend away in Scarborough they saw a sign outside a newly built apartment block.

"We went to look around three of the 10 homes and put in an offer for one of the two ground floor apartments,” says Liz. “We were bowled over by the sea view from the lounge, which looks out to Cayton Bay and Filey Brigg."

The Old Brewery apartments were built on the site of what was believed to have been the oldest brewery in Yorkshire, founded 1691 by the Nesfield family.

As members of The Campaign for Real Ale for the last 50 years, Liz and Chris took it as a sign they should move in.

The main bedroom features an ensuite shower room. Picture: Andrew Cowen Estate Agency

The apartment, which is close to the town centre, has two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring an en suite shower room. The guest bedroom has double doors leading outside to a charming bistro patio area, with sea views. There is a good-sized family bathroom with large bath and electric shower.

A welcoming lounge/diner has a bay window with wonderful sea views and there is also a sea view from the kitchen window.

The kitchen is light and airy and well-equipped with an integrated oven, hob, extractor fan and integrated fridge/freezer. The modern units have been extended to accommodate space and plumbing for a dishwasher and washing machine. Additionally, the property has its own covered parking next to the entrance door in a private courtyard.

The kitchen is light and airy and well-equipped with integrated oven, hob, extractor fan and integrated fridge/freezer. Picture: Andrew Cowen Estate Agency

The apartment features a neutral interior with blue and ochre accents, creating a unique coastal feel. Liz, who has a background in textiles and years of experience in her family’s children’s knitwear business, has adorned the apartment with a mix of souvenirs from her travels and artwork by local artists.

The couple are planning to stay in Scarborough and downsize their home to release some equity for travelling. However, Liz says they will be sad to leave. This is the first time we’ve both said we’ll feel devastated when we move. It feels a bit different this time,” she says. “We will not replicate this ever again – it will be so hard to beat.”