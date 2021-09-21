This farmstead with windmill and outbuildings has been in the same family for 65 years and offers enormous potential

Dandy Mill Farm with windmill at the rear

Dandy Mill Farm, which is on the market for £675,000 with Enfields Luxe, has been in the same family for 65 years. The sale of the historic farmsted sale offers an exciting opportunity for buyers.

Along with a spacious, three-bedroom farmhouse, the period property in Pontefract comes with a two-bedroom cottage, an array of traditional outbuildings and Dandy Mill, a magnificent Grade II-listed redundant windmill.

This was constructed in 1819 by a Dutch millwright who was commissioned by local farmers who clubbed together to create what was originally known as Boreas Union Mill. By 1891 it had been renamed Dandy Mill and continued to grind corn until the last miller passed away in 1944. Its lower floor is now used for storage but the upper floor is still intact and accessible via a ladder.

The property comes with a host of historic outbuldings

In 1956 the farm was bought by the present owners who carried on a farming business on the site. There are six individual outbuildings plus the original wash house and W.C. Adjoining is a workshop, which was originally the mill office, with many of its original features still in place. There are further substantial outbuildings, garages and former stables plus a paddock, which comes with outline planning permission for the development of two homes.

Enfields Luxe, which is marketing the property, says: “This beautiful array of farmhouse, adjacent cottage and traditional outbuildings set in extensive grounds, make up a plot that is rich in history, oozing rustic charm and characterised by the unique landmark of the Dandy Mill itself.”

Rosemary James, who grew up on the farmstead, says: “It began life as a working farm on the outskirts of Pontefract and the town has expanded around it. It was a lovely place to grow up and because it has such a huge garden, it still has a rural feel. Plus, the outbuildings are still in their original condition, which is rare. The time has come to sell but we will have happy memories of living here. It would work very well for an extended family or those who now work from home. There is no end to the opportunities this place presents.”

Dandy Mill farm also has a double garage and parking for several cars, an orchard and a kitchen garden. The M62/A1 junction is a mile away and Pontefract has direct rail connections to Leeds, York, Wakefield and a daily direct service to London.

The range of outbuldings with the windmill in the background

Contact: Enfields Luxe, tel: 01977 802477, www.enfieldsluxe.co.uk

The house comes with a large garden

The windmill was built in 1819 by a consortium of local farmers

The windmill still standing proud