This historic former ballroom for sale in Richmond must be Yorkshire's grandest one bedroom home

This remarkable property, now for sale at £500,000 with Love Property, was once the ballroom to Swale House, one of Richmond’s grandest Georgian homes. It was Owen Pease, a member of Darlington’s wealthy Pease family, who added the ballroom to the rear of the house in 1908.

He threw lavish parties there in the 1920s and 1930s but the dancing stopped when Swale House passed to Richmondshire District Council in the 1950s when the ballroom served as a meeting chamber until the whole property was sold in 2015 to a residential developer.

After he converted the main house into apartments and houses, the link detached ballroom remained untouched before being bought by Richard and Belinda Stares. Thanks to them, the property has enjoyed a glorious renaissance as a decadent one-bedroom home.

The Stares bought the ballroom six years ago after deciding to downsize from a large family home. Its potential, the views and its location close to the River Swale and in walking distance of Richmond’s many amenities, were its top selling points.

The couple hired local firm Staley Stoneworks to do the conversion to suit their lifestyle while taking care to retain all the period features, including the fireplace engraved with the Pease family motto: “Peace and Hope”.

The result is spectacular and the decadent, one-bedroom property, now aptly named "The Ballroom", has an entrance hall, steps up to a study and double doors leading to the garden. The main open plan living area is cleverly zoned with kitchen, sitting and dining areas and includes a kitchen with a host of integrated appliances perfect for keen cooks.

The beautifully decorated sitting area has fitted bookshelves and full-height windows and glass doors opening out to the terrace beyond.n On the first floor mezzanine is the bedroom with bath, a bathroom and dressing room.

Richard and Belinda have no regrets about swapping their old four-bedroom home for the one-bedroom converted ballroom and the move came with the blessing of their four grown-up children.

They are now selling so Richard can retire earlier than planned but will miss their pleasure palace.

“For us it ticked all the boxes. You spend a lifetime buying homes that work for your children but this was a home made for us,” says Belinda. “It’s a very special place and we have loved living here.”