This house for sale has incredible long range views of the Yorkshire Dales

It’s easy to see why Carolyn Longbottom and her family fell in love with Capon Hall, which sits in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, just five miles from the market town of Settle.The location is sublime with exceptional views and in 2001 when the Longbotoms bought the property, it held plenty of potential, which they have fulfilled. The property at Malham Moor is now for sale for £1.5m with Hunters Skipton.

Mrs Longbottom says: “We bought it 21 years ago when it was in a dilapidated condition and we have since endeavoured a sympathetic restoration without altering any remaining original features. We were attracted to Capon Hall because of its unique position with spectacular panoramic views that we felt had little chance of being spoiled as we are within the Yorkshire Dales National Park.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She adds: “The property is an ideal place from which to walk to Malham Tarn and Malham Cove and join the Pennine Way and there are facilities and transport links in market towns of Settle and Skipton. It is easy to drive to the Lake District from here or travel to Edinburgh on the scenic Settle-Carlisle railway or take a train to Leeds and London.”

Views from the house

Downsizing is the reason for the sale after 22 happy years. The property consists of Capon Hall with 4,275 sq ft of space, Capon Hall Barn with 710 sq ft of space, agricultural buildings, 6.7 acres of grazing land, extensive parking and yard area.

The main house has an entrance porch, reception hall, large dining-kitchen with delightful views and an oil fired Aga and walk-in pantry. Off from the kitchen is a w.c. and utility room. The ground floor also has a living room with multi-fuel stove, a sitting room, a utility/generator room, home office, a workshop and garage. On the first floor, there are double bedrooms, three en-suites, and a house bathroom.

The converted barn is detached and has a living room, w.c., kitchen, a large bedroom with a single bedroom off, and an en-suite bathroom. Outside one of the two agricultural sheds has a built-in vehicle servicing lift, power and water, and in the past housed a car collection.

There is extensive parking and a refurbished pony shed and two garden areas. Both properties have broadband, oil-fired heating, mains electricity, a bore hole and drainage via a septic tank.

The house is on Malham Moor

Contact: Hunters Skipton, tel: 01756 700544, www.hunters.com

The large kitchen/diner

The separate barn