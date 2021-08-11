This contemporary home for sale in North Leeds began life as a state-of-the-art 1950s house

What was a 1950s house has been transformed nto a 21st century home

When Matt and Louise Cornell first viewed their home at Dunstarn Gardens in sought-after Adel in North Leeds it was clear that it had once been a state-of-the-art house.

“It was ahead of its time when it was built in the 1950s and it still had underfloor heating and a kitchen with an old-style pantry from that period,” says Louise, who adds: “We loved the location and its position at the head of a cul-de-sac, which backs onto woodland. “It also feels very private and peaceful at the back. The garden has a little gate leading into the woods where there are some lovely walks. It also means we see lots of wildlife, including woodpeckers, owls and squirrels.”

While many would have reeled at the comprehensive update needed, it was exactly what the Cornells were looking for. Matt is a builder and part of the family firm, MSC Joinery and Building Services, so had all the skills and contacts needed to transform the dated, three-bedroom home into a five-bedroom property.

The rear of the house overlooking the garden

The family lived in while the work went on around them, which was a feat of endurance given that they took it right back to the brick. “When we bought the house we had a three-year-old and then we had two more children while the renovation was ongoing so it was a challenge but worth it,” says Louise.

Paul Swinney, of LT Design, designed the new-look house and Matt and his father’s relentless hard work at weekends and evenings paid off as the property is now once again a contemporary, state-of-the-art home both inside and out.

“It would have been easier to rebuild it,” says Matt, who spared no expense on the fit-out, which includes a bespoke kitchen from Leeds-based Stephen Ring.

The Cornells are selling so they can look for another project and so the house is on the market for £1.2m with David Phillip estate agents. “We love living here and we will miss it but renovating is compulsive and we are ready for another challenge,” says Louise.

The living/dining area

The house has a hall, a sitting room with a wood-burning stove, an open-plan living space leading to a spacious kitchen with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors onto the garden. There is also a utility room, cloakroom,playroom and office plus internal access to a large double garage Upstairs are five bedrooms, two ensuites and a house bathroom. The principal bedroom has a dressing room and a large balcony. Outside, there is a gated driveway and gardens.

Dunstarn Gardens, Adel, £1.2m. For details visit www.davidphillip.co.uk

The bespoke kitchen

The family room wth views of the garden

One of the bedrooms wth a woodland view