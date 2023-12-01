All Sections
This house with land plus a stable and alpacas is a five minute drive from Hebden Bridge

This semi-detached house with gardens, parking, outbuildings and land has been updated and comes with sensational rural views. The property is in the village of Blackshawhead, which is a five minute drive from Hebden Bridge.
Published 1st Dec 2023

The house has two large reception rooms, a kitchen/diner and a large utility room. On the first floor are three double bedrooms plus a single single bedroom and a bathroom. At the rear of the house is a patio and lawn plus a parking area with room for several cars.

A path leads to the greenhouse and a fenced vegetable plot and planting area. A secondary raised patio surrounded by flower beds is used for outdoor cooking and there is also a shed and stable which leads out onto the grazing land, which has a additional field shelter and views of the Calder Valley.

Reeds Rains estate agents, whuich is marketing the property, say that the outbuildings and land offer flexibility for a smallholding or equestrian uses. The house is double glazed and has a Hive managed oil central heating system. The property also has a multi-fuel stove, heated floors and electric car charging point.

For details contact Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge office.

The property is full of charcaterful features and has been modernised

1. Old and new

The property is full of charcaterful features and has been modernised Photo: Reeds Rains

The vegetable plot leading out onto the acre of land

2. Grow your own

The vegetable plot leading out onto the acre of land Photo: Reeds Rains

The family who own the property keep alpacas

3. Cute and curly

The family who own the property keep alpacas Photo: Reeds Rains

The kitchen with space for a dining table

4. Cosy kitchen

The kitchen with space for a dining table Photo: Reeds Rains

