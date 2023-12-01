This house with land plus a stable and alpacas is a five minute drive from Hebden Bridge
The house has two large reception rooms, a kitchen/diner and a large utility room. On the first floor are three double bedrooms plus a single single bedroom and a bathroom. At the rear of the house is a patio and lawn plus a parking area with room for several cars.
A path leads to the greenhouse and a fenced vegetable plot and planting area. A secondary raised patio surrounded by flower beds is used for outdoor cooking and there is also a shed and stable which leads out onto the grazing land, which has a additional field shelter and views of the Calder Valley.
Reeds Rains estate agents, whuich is marketing the property, say that the outbuildings and land offer flexibility for a smallholding or equestrian uses. The house is double glazed and has a Hive managed oil central heating system. The property also has a multi-fuel stove, heated floors and electric car charging point.
For details contact Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge office.