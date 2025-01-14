The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those with exceptional client care, sales journey and most importantly getting properties to transact have led the estate agency pack, leaving others trying to franticly catch up.

Being average in 2025 just simply isn’t going to make the mark. Regrettably those that have already been left behind are going to find it immensely difficult to now get up to speed. This year I feel we are going to see a number of surprise casualties.

Last year had points of turbulence dotted around, whether it was the UK general election, Budget announcements or the US election – all of these had an influence and caused the market to pause and question if it was the right time to make that elusive move.

Alex Goldstein. Picture: Stuart McClymont

What crept in and became more commonplace during these tougher conditions, were estate agents significantly overvaluing properties in order to secure business. This led to vendors losing out by being in the market too long, at the wrong price and the original agent walking away with nothing.

The best example is with the full demise of Purplebricks. Yes they still just about exist, but not as an estate agency, but as a referral company earning money from third party providers, rather than selling property. This is a far cry from the original hype and over-assured promises of revolutionising the estate agency business.

Looking across the year ahead, we know the direction we are heading in and overall it will be slow and steady. We know what to expect, there shouldn’t be any surprises lurking and the market is more sure-footed.

I feel that the Yorkshire market will remain firm, however it has never been more important to ask detailed questions of your chosen estate agent before you put pen to paper, as rarely have I seen such a difference between them all.

One of the most important details is going to be around sales progression – who and how will your estate agency get your home to exchange. The team centred around this critical stage will earn more than their weight in gold if they get it right. Detail from the outset will be essential, as will be ensuring that both solicitors acting on either side are top notch.

The timeframe between under offer and exchange of contracts has never been longer in my 23 year career and this is where your estate agent needs to come out fighting.

Many estate agents have looked the other way when a property goes under offer and felt by leaving it to the respective legal teams, it will somehow get over the line. They took their foot off the accelerator at this point, when actually they needed to press down hard and exponentially increase their output by working alongside the solicitors. This is where your estate agency fee goes and what you are actually paying them for.

This forthcoming year is going to be all about the detail and sales progression, together with a sprinkling of gold dust flair for good measure. Without these, your sale simply won’t get to exchange and we will be having this conversation this time next year.