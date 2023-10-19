This new build has been named Best Interior Design Show Home in West Yorkshire at the UK Property Awards

A show home at Redrow’s Whitehall Grange development in New Farnley has been named the “Best Interior Design Show Home” in West Yorkshire at the UK Property Awards.

Redrow’s in house interior design team was tasked with creating a comfortable and stylish interior scheme that was affordable and classic and able to withstand the demands of family life. The scheme combines geometric prints with mixed metallics and multi-textured ceramics. A calming backdrop of neutral shades has been brought to life with energising splashes of natural green, caramel, rusty brown, mustard and fiery orange.

The UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts and cover over 45 different architecture, interior design and development related categories. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The judging panel is chaired by House of Lords members Lord Best and Lord Waverley.

Redrow has been named as a winner across 11 categories at the UK Property Awards and the home builder will find out on November 10 whether any of its winners has

achieved the highest level of accolade, the coveted Five Star award, during the ceremony at The London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

James Holmear, Group sales director at Redrow, said: “Winning 11 UK Property Awards is a fantastic achievement and it is testament to the consistent quality of our

developments and show homes across the country.”

*Whitehall Grange will eventually feature 96 private sale homes and 18 affordable homes with prices from £275,000. Visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/whitehall-grange-leeds

1 . Room for all The family size sitting room Photo: Redrow Photo Sales

2 . Stylish kitchen The kitchen with dining area Photo: Redrow Photo Sales

3 . And so to bed One of the bedrooms with a restful colour pallette livened by the pink headboard Photo: Redrow Photo Sales

4 . Detached and available |The detached Warwick house type Photo: Redrow Photo Sales