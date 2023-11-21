This property for sale has some of the best rural views in Yorkshire and quick access to the M62

When Grace Coates spotted a dilapidated farmstead with a farmhouse and barn up for auction in the idyllic hamlet of Stainland Dean, It’s easy to see why she was bowled over by the possibilities it offered.

The decked area with sensational views

She says: “I thought there was an opportunity to create homes for both me and my family and my parents in a beautiful location with amazing views.”

Her mum and dad didn’t hesitate at the chance to take on a project in such an idyllic, rural spot and at the auction the hammer came down in the family’s favour.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

Her parents moved to the farmhouse while Grace and her husband waited for planning permission to construct their own home on the site.

Picture windows make the most of the rural outlook

The best laid plans went well and Grace, her husband and three children have loved living in Stainland Dean and the house they built there is sensational thanks to sensitive architecture, those breath-taking views and close attention to detail, along with her flair for interior design.

She says: “The planning officers were really helpful as while they wanted us to keep the front of the property looking original and in keeping, they gave us more freedom at the back so we were able to install picture windows that make the most of the views.”

The property has an entrance hall, a large sitting room with wood-burning stove, a sun room with built-in storage, a full length window and aluminium, double glazed French doors.

The living/dining kitchen has a bespoke fitted kitchen with Bianco Carrara work surfaces, integrated appliances and a bi-fold door leading onto the garden.

The living/dining kitchen

There is also a study with bespoke storage, a utility room and a wet room.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing, a main bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a full length corner window plus an ensuite shower room and a separate dressing room.

There are three further bedrooms and a house bathroom with a free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.

Outside to the front of the property there is a walled courtyard garden with original well and a lawned area. There is also a wraparound composite decked terrace with a path that leads to a tiered lawned garden.

The beautiful main bedroom suite has an ensuite and a dressing room

The buyer will find untapped potential in the additional outside space, which could be used for a garden, a play area, driveway or a place for livestock.

The house also has an unmade area offering parking at the front of the property and potential to create a shaped driveway to the front and side of the house.

Selling all this will be a wrench but Grace and her husband have had their hearts captured by another, completely different renovation project. This time it’s a period property, which is close by.

She says: “We love Stainland Dean, the views and the community here and while the location feels very rural, it’s close to Halifax and Huddersfield and is a very short drive from the M62 so you can be in Leeds in half an hour.”