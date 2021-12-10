Take a look inside the incredible £15m home that is this year's most viewed property on Rightmove

No expense has been spared on this £15m Essex mansion and thousands of would-be buyers, along with legions of those who love to see how the other half live, have enjoyed an online tour to make it the most viewed property on Rightmove this year.

Aspen House in Chigwell is set in 52 acres of private land and comes with five bedroom suites with bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, a cinema room, a gym and a spa area with swimming pool boasting a waterfall, a changing room, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi.

Flash cars are well catered for with three double garages and a 10-car underground carport with turntable and a car lift up to the drive. It's also a horse lover's dream, boasting an equestrain centre with Olympic size riding area, American barn-style stables and 10 loose boxes. The agent said: "This house has everything you’d ever need under one roof. You may not ever need to leave."

1. Making an entrance The house is entered through double wooden doors into the entrance hall with marbled flooring and a sweeping stone and glass staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo: Presidential Estates Photo Sales

2. Light fantastic The glazed sections of the floor and ceiling deliver natural light to the areas below Photo: Presidential Estates Photo Sales

3. Luxury kitchen The bespoke kitchen by Intervari has a range of Wolf appliances and a central island unit. The dining area has bifold doors out onto the rear garden terrace ,perfect for al fresco dining. To the rear of the kitchen there is a separate family/tv room Photo: Presidential Estates Photo Sales

4. Room with a view Bringing the rural views inside via large areas of glass Photo: Presidential Estates Photo Sales