This quintessential thatched cottage with annexe is for sale in one of Yorkshire's most sought after villages

The owners of the Grade II listed property have invested a great deal into making their historic home both cosy and suitable for modern day living..

It is on the market with GSC Grays, who say: The cottage is totally individual and the owners have lovingly created a home packed full of character and interesting features.

“These include exposed stone walls, a delightful mezzanine area above the sitting room and exposed stone walls.

The thatched cottage is full of character inside and out

“The bathrooms have been updated throughout and offer the feel of a boutique hotel. “These factors combined with the delightful, enclosed gardens and the annexe, which could be utilised for various income generating purposes or as a home office,provide a great opportunity for future owners.”

The property, which was originally three dwellings, has a sitting room with vaulted beamed ceiling and mezzanine, an exposed stone wall and log burner.

The traditional dining kitchen has a stone flagged floor, an Aga and an original, historic range.

The ground floor also includes the main bedroom suite, which includes a dressing room and an ensuite bathroom with clawfoot, freestanding bath.

The rear view of the cottage

There is also a separate shower room and on the first floor is a bedroom and a mezzanine. The detached annexe is in the grounds and has a garden/living room, shower room and bedroom.

Outside are gardens, an outbuilding used as a laundry plus parking for numerous vehicles.

*Black Eagle Cottage is for sale for £625,000 with GSC Grays in Boroughbridge, tel: 01423 590500

*Harome is a picture postcard village close to the market town of Helmsley on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park

The cosy kitchen with Aga and the historic range

The sitting area with mezzanine

One of the bedrooms

A bathroom with slipper bath