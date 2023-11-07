This radical redesign of a1960s house won Ilkley based AMC a top interiors award

Ilkley-based interior design agency AMC Design has won a prestigious SBID International Design Award for its work in transforming a dated 1960s house into a gorgeous home fit for the 21st century.

The company won the “Residential Budget Up to £50,000” category for its work on a project at Owler Park, which involved a radical redesign of a 1960s family home, overlooking the Wharfedale Valley.

AMC’s founder and managing director Ann Marie Cousins received the accolade at the awards ceremony held at the Landmark Hotel in London. She says: “We were absolutely stunned when our name was announced. To receive an award of this magnitude against such strong competition is an incredible honour,and for the final decision to have been decided by members of the public makes it even more special.”

She adds: “The Owler Park project enabled us to showcase what beautiful homes in our small corner of Yorkshire have to offer, and also what an incredible canvas the humble 1960s home can make.”

The SBID International Design Awards celebrate the best of the interior design profession from across the globe. Acknowledging all aspects of the industry, they include a three-tier judging process, which begins with a specially selected technical panel of industry specialists, eliminating projects that do not meet the strict criteria. The second stage sees entries judged by a team of internationally renowned judges but the final decision is down to the public, who cast the deciding vote.

The main focus of the Owler Park project was to create an open plan living area within the home, where the owners could socialise and make the most of the scenery of the Wharfe Valley.

Ann Marie says: “I feel extremely privileged to work on exciting projects like Owler Park and I wish to thank the AMC team, our suppliers and the owners of Owler Park for allowing this wonderful project to have taken place.”

For further information about AMC Design, visit: www.amcinteriordesign.co.uk and for more information on The SBID International Design Awards, please visit: www.sbidawards.com

1 . Please be seated This seating area and the picture window make the most of the views over the Wharfe Valley Photo: AMC Design

2 . What's cooking? The kitchen with space for everything, including storage to ensure the worktops are never cluttered. Photo: David Lindsay for AMC Design

3 . Sociable space The kitchen is a sociable space thanks to the central island with seating Photo: AMC Design

4 . Plenty of space for family and friends The sitting area is cosy and is full of colour reflecting the family's love of art and books Photo: David Lindsay for AMC Design