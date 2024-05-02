This sensational Yorkshire house for sale is one of Rightmove's most viewed homes

It comes with an apartment that generates £950 per calendar month and a swimming pool, which is used for swimming lessons, and generates £55,000 net per annum.

The six bedroom property sits in 0.34 acres of grounds and dates to the 1800's. It also serves as the headquarters for a thriving business, complete with exceptional facilities including a swimming pool and a self-contained apartment and ten parking spaces.

The house boasts modern and original features and the ground floor has a games room, dining area and a living area. The heart of the home lies in the refurbished original kitchen with a dining area leading to an orangery.

The ground floor also has a utility area, games room and cloakroom and the lower ground floor has been reimagined into a lavish retreat complete with a music system and hydrotherapy pool and lounge area. On the first floor are six bedrooms including a fabulous main suite.

The owners have transformed the space above the garage and converted this into a self-contained one bedroom apartment. Outside there are gardens, a children’s play area plus a barbecue area complete with a sink and W.C. There is also a rear courtyard and breakfast area.

The property is in easy reach of major motorway links to Leeds, Manchester and Bradford. For details contact Trust Sales and Lettings in Mirfield.

