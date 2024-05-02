This sensational Yorkshire house for sale is one of Rightmove's most viewed homes

This beautiful Grade II listed Yorkshire home was one of Rightmove’s top viewed homes in April and it’s easy to see why. The Manor House in Birkenshaw, on the market with Trust Sales & Lettings for £1.495m, has it all from period charm to sensational interiors. To top it all it also generates an income for the owners.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 2nd May 2024

It comes with an apartment that generates £950 per calendar month and a swimming pool, which is used for swimming lessons, and generates £55,000 net per annum.

The six bedroom property sits in 0.34 acres of grounds and dates to the 1800's. It also serves as the headquarters for a thriving business, complete with exceptional facilities including a swimming pool and a self-contained apartment and ten parking spaces.

The house boasts modern and original features and the ground floor has a games room, dining area and a living area. The heart of the home lies in the refurbished original kitchen with a dining area leading to an orangery.

The ground floor also has a utility area, games room and cloakroom and the lower ground floor has been reimagined into a lavish retreat complete with a music system and hydrotherapy pool and lounge area. On the first floor are six bedrooms including a fabulous main suite.

The owners have transformed the space above the garage and converted this into a self-contained one bedroom apartment. Outside there are gardens, a children’s play area plus a barbecue area complete with a sink and W.C. There is also a rear courtyard and breakfast area.

The property is in easy reach of major motorway links to Leeds, Manchester and Bradford. For details contact Trust Sales and Lettings in Mirfield.

The property dates to the 1800s butb has had a glamorous and sensitive update

1. Old meets new

The property dates to the 1800s butb has had a glamorous and sensitive update Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

The smart kitchen leads into a further dining area and an orangery

2. What's cooking?

The smart kitchen leads into a further dining area and an orangery Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

Another view of the stunning kitchen

3. Fine dining

Another view of the stunning kitchen Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

A large, light-filled reception room with a wood-burning stove

4. Cosy up

A large, light-filled reception room with a wood-burning stove Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings

