The property called White Lodge dates back to 1906 and is on the market for £1,400,000.

White Lodge has been named second best UK dream home by Knight Frank. According to the estate agent, there is a 67 per cent average coastal property premium in the UK and an increasing number of people are looking to buy ‘another home’ by the sea.

In the latest issue of Waterfront View, Christopher Bailey, head of National Waterfront at Knight Frank said: “Coastal destinations in particular are enjoying a continued resurgence in popularity. This is partly boosted by continuing uncertainty around foreign travel.”

Here are some pictures of the beautiful home for sale with Knight Frank.

Secluded period home White Lodge offers a rare opportunity to buy a unique, secluded period home with vast private gardens, grounds and enchanting woodland which looks like it has come straight out of a fairytale book in a stunning coastal location.

Coastal views You have easy access to stunning views of the Yorkshire coast just by looking out of the windows.

Close to the beach The beautiful home is a short distance away from the beach.

Holiday home This charming property would be idyllic as a holiday or second home or an impressive principal family residence due to its position with stunning extensive views towards the sea.