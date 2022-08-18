Christa Ackroyd makes a good argument for second homes in Whitby but they deny young people - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post columnist Christa Ackroyd gives a good argument for justifying having a holiday apartment in Whitby, but in my opinion it is denying a young local person staying with their ‘roots’ by not being able to live in the town they were born or grew up in.

Buyers of second homes do help to ‘drive up’ the price of property in sought-after towns.

Why shouldn’t council tax be double the amount for second home owners like Christa Ackroyd who is receiving income for up to 40 weeks of the year? Surely this is a commercial venture?

Are the holidaymakers supporting the local community life by mixing in with local groups, other than having a few meals in the restaurants and pubs? Most will use it as a base to visit other local attractions like Robin Hoods Bay.

Granted it will provide seasonal employment in the hospitality industry for some during the summer.