When it comes to presentation, location and amenities, this roomy three bedroom, end of terrace property is definitely blessed.

The cottage is in the sought-after village of Giggleswick, which sits on the fringe of the Yorkshire Dales National Park close to the popular and well-served market town of Settle. The house has three bedrooms and comes with gardens and off-street parking.

The property has been used as a successful holiday let and the smart interiors reflect that. One the ground floor, there is a cloakroom, living room and an impressive kitchen/diner. The kitchen, with handmade cabinetry, Villeroy and Boch sink and built-in appliances has underfloor heating and has been extended to provide a dining area with French doors onto the garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which has built-in storage and an ensuite. There is also a house bathroom Outside, there is a garden plus a private rear courtyard, along with a shed and off-street parking. The picturesque village of Giggleswick has a church, three pubs, a primary school and Giggleswick Public School. There are two railway stations, both a 15 minutes walk from the property and these offer connections to Leeds and Lancaster.

Settle offers a wide range of facilities and amenities including a high school/college which is in the top 5% in the country for GCSE grades. Settle also has a medical centre, swimming pool, gym, library and golf club and other sports facilities. There are also cafes, pubs, restaurants, shops and a post office. For details of the sale contact Dacre Son & Hartley’s Settle office tel: 01729 823921.

