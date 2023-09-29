This village home for sale on the fringe of the Yorkshire Dales National Park has it all including exceptional views and rail links to Leeds
The cottage is in the sought-after village of Giggleswick, which sits on the fringe of the Yorkshire Dales National Park close to the popular and well-served market town of Settle. The house has three bedrooms and comes with gardens and off-street parking.
The property has been used as a successful holiday let and the smart interiors reflect that. One the ground floor, there is a cloakroom, living room and an impressive kitchen/diner. The kitchen, with handmade cabinetry, Villeroy and Boch sink and built-in appliances has underfloor heating and has been extended to provide a dining area with French doors onto the garden.
On the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which has built-in storage and an ensuite. There is also a house bathroom Outside, there is a garden plus a private rear courtyard, along with a shed and off-street parking. The picturesque village of Giggleswick has a church, three pubs, a primary school and Giggleswick Public School. There are two railway stations, both a 15 minutes walk from the property and these offer connections to Leeds and Lancaster.
Settle offers a wide range of facilities and amenities including a high school/college which is in the top 5% in the country for GCSE grades. Settle also has a medical centre, swimming pool, gym, library and golf club and other sports facilities. There are also cafes, pubs, restaurants, shops and a post office. For details of the sale contact Dacre Son & Hartley’s Settle office tel: 01729 823921.