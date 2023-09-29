All Sections
This village home for sale on the fringe of the Yorkshire Dales National Park has it all including exceptional views and rail links to Leeds

When it comes to presentation, location and amenities, this roomy three bedroom, end of terrace property is definitely blessed.
Sharon Dale
Sharon Dale
Published 29th Sep 2023

The cottage is in the sought-after village of Giggleswick, which sits on the fringe of the Yorkshire Dales National Park close to the popular and well-served market town of Settle. The house has three bedrooms and comes with gardens and off-street parking.

The property has been used as a successful holiday let and the smart interiors reflect that. One the ground floor, there is a cloakroom, living room and an impressive kitchen/diner. The kitchen, with handmade cabinetry, Villeroy and Boch sink and built-in appliances has underfloor heating and has been extended to provide a dining area with French doors onto the garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which has built-in storage and an ensuite. There is also a house bathroom Outside, there is a garden plus a private rear courtyard, along with a shed and off-street parking. The picturesque village of Giggleswick has a church, three pubs, a primary school and Giggleswick Public School. There are two railway stations, both a 15 minutes walk from the property and these offer connections to Leeds and Lancaster.

Settle offers a wide range of facilities and amenities including a high school/college which is in the top 5% in the country for GCSE grades. Settle also has a medical centre, swimming pool, gym, library and golf club and other sports facilities. There are also cafes, pubs, restaurants, shops and a post office. For details of the sale contact Dacre Son & Hartley’s Settle office tel: 01729 823921.

The three-bedroom, extended cottage is in an enviable location in the sought-after village of Settle.

1. Enviable location

The three-bedroom, extended cottage is in an enviable location in the sought-after village of Settle.

The property comes with fabulous rural views

2. What a view

The property comes with fabulous rural views

The kitchen features handbuilt cabinetry and underfloor heating

3. No expense spared kitchen

The kitchen features handbuilt cabinetry and underfloor heating

The property was extended at the rear to create a large kitchen and dining area

4. Maximising potential

The property was extended at the rear to create a large kitchen and dining area

