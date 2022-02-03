See inside the Yorkshire house that was one of the most viewed homes on Rightmove in January

This sitting room with dining area has wow factor thanks to its stylish decor and the views onto the garden

This Yorkshire house was one of the top most viewed homes on Rightmove

By Sharon Dale
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:01 am

New data from property portal Rightmove reveals that a six-bedroom property in Royston, Barnsley, atracted thousands of hits, making it the fourth most viewed home in Britain last month.

The six bedroom, two bathroom home is a self-build constructed in 2018. It is set over three levels with an open plan sitting room and dining room, a large kitchen with further dining space, a ground floor W.C., bathroom plus a glass stairway leading to six bedrooms, two ensuites and a house bathroom. Outside, is ample off-road parking for eight cars, a lawned garden and a large double garage housing four kennels - all fully tiled internally, plus a boiler room and two radiators. The property, marketed by Hunters Barnsley is now under offer.

Rightmove’s Property Expert, Tim Bannister said: “January is often a time where we see property lovers escape the gloomy weather by looking at the houses of their dreams. From modern luxury living in Norfolk, to a countryside escape in Wiltshire, this month’s most viewed homes have it all.”

1. Self-built

The property is a self-build completed in 2018

Photo: Hunters

2. Grounds for play

The large, lawned garden was a big selling point

Photo: Hunters

3. Slick and practical

The kitchen island with overhead extractor

Photo: Hunters

4. On view

You can watch TV while you cook or eat in this slick kitchen

Photo: Hunters

