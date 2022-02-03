See inside the Yorkshire house that was one of the most viewed homes on Rightmove in January

New data from property portal Rightmove reveals that a six-bedroom property in Royston, Barnsley, atracted thousands of hits, making it the fourth most viewed home in Britain last month.
The six bedroom, two bathroom home is a self-build constructed in 2018. It is set over three levels with an open plan sitting room and dining room, a large kitchen with further dining space, a ground floor W.C., bathroom plus a glass stairway leading to six bedrooms, two ensuites and a house bathroom. Outside, is ample off-road parking for eight cars, a lawned garden and a large double garage housing four kennels - all fully tiled internally, plus a boiler room and two radiators. The property, marketed by Hunters Barnsley is now under offer.
Rightmove’s Property Expert, Tim Bannister said: “January is often a time where we see property lovers escape the gloomy weather by looking at the houses of their dreams. From modern luxury living in Norfolk, to a countryside escape in Wiltshire, this month’s most viewed homes have it all.”