This Yorkshire smallholding for sale offers a fabulous rural idyll with 15 acres and two holiday lets
By Sharon Dale
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:02 am
Pottery Lane Farm has a styliush man house, two holiday properties and 15 acres
For those who dream of escaping to the country, Pottery Lane Farm offers just about everything and more. The smallholding in the village of Littlethorpe, near Ripon, includes a fabulous detached farmhouse in formal gardens, two holiday lets, 15 acres of land, courtyard offices and stores, a green oak framed garage, carport and stables. The owners also have two donkeys, which buyers may wish to adopt.
On the market with Myrings estate agents at £1.75m, the property, which is in a private spot, would suit those looking for a lifestyle change, those lookng for a stylish, income-generating home in the country, those who work from home and those with equestrian interests. The main house has a two sitting rooms,a dining rom, large breakfast kitchen, a sun room, utility/bootroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The holiday lets include a one-bedroom property and a three bedroom barn conversion. Outside are gardens, a walled courtyard, a pond with decked jetty and seating area, offices and stores, greenhouses, a vegetable garden, a chicken hut and 15 acres. For details visit www.myringsestateagents.com
Drone photography reveals how much you get for your money in this idyllic setting
The property is in a tranquil spot and comes with a pond
The period farmhouse kitchen has been beautifully updated keeping the original features
This room has a contemporary feel and boasts rural views
The dining room with wood-burning stove is cosy and furnished in keeping with the property's heritage
Sun streams in through the windows of the sitting room, which is painted in a uplifting yellow
The second sitting room with calm, neutral tones allowing the view to star
A Minster stone fireplace and real fire keep the second sitting room cosy
The house bathroom with a free standing roll top bath and separate shower
The house has been beautifully styled with a mix of rustic and contemporary elements
The converted barn is now a three-bedroom holiday let
One of the holiday lets with views over the grounds
The entrance hall is suitably dressed
One of the bedrooms with a Victorian style bedframe
The kitchen in one of the holiday lets, which has all mod cons