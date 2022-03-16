For those who dream of escaping to the country, Pottery Lane Farm offers just about everything and more. The smallholding in the village of Littlethorpe, near Ripon , includes a fabulous detached farmhouse in formal gardens, two holiday lets, 15 acres of land, courtyard offices and stores, a green oak framed garage, carport and stables. The owners also have two donkeys, which buyers may wish to adopt.

On the market with Myrings estate agents at £1.75m, the property, which is in a private spot, would suit those looking for a lifestyle change, those lookng for a stylish, income-generating home in the country, those who work from home and those with equestrian interests. The main house has a two sitting rooms,a dining rom, large breakfast kitchen, a sun room, utility/bootroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The holiday lets include a one-bedroom property and a three bedroom barn conversion. Outside are gardens, a walled courtyard, a pond with decked jetty and seating area, offices and stores, greenhouses, a vegetable garden, a chicken hut and 15 acres. For details visit www.myringsestateagents.com