It’s useful to know how long it takes to find a buyer if you are looking to sell your home and move somewhere else. It was the busiest housing market on record last year, and sellers were finding a buyer in an average of just 33 days.
But since the beginning of this year we have settled into a more stable market, according to Rightmove. While it takes longer to find the right buyer, the current average time to sell is 55 days, the 2023 market is still quicker than the period just before the pandemic began in March 2020, when it was taking an average of 67 days.
Property expert at Rightmove, Tim Bannister, said: “The current market conditions will suit home-movers who were perhaps put off by the frenetic market conditions of this time last year, when the average time to find a buyer was near a record low.
“Despite what will feel like calmer conditions, the market is still moving more quickly than before the pandemic started. We’re now seeing more buyers returning to cities and within commuting distance of an office.”
The town of Falkirk in Stirlingshire is Great Britain’s fastest selling market, with sellers in the area finding a buyer in an average of 22 days; Falkirk is located between Edinburgh and Glasgow in the Forth Valley. The average asking price is just below £149,000.
Broxburn in West Lothian is the second quickest market, with homes finding a buyer in 23 days on average. Renfrew in Renfrewshire is third at 24 days to find a buyer on average. A Yorkshire suburb is also one of the areas with the fastest selling homes, with sellers in the area finding a buyer in an average of 27 days.
According to Rightmove, terraced houses are currently finding buyers fastest at 48 days, while detached houses are taking the longest to sell at 65 days.
Where are homes selling the fastest in Yorkshire and Great Britain?
1 - Falkirk, Stirlingshire
Average time to find a buyer: 22 days
Average asking price: £148,736
2 - Broxburn, West Lothian
Average time to find a buyer: 23 days
Average asking price: £201,648
3 - Renfrew, Renfrewshire
Average time to find a buyer: 24 days
Average asking price: £149,970
4 - Uddingston, Glasgow
Average time to find a buyer: 25 days
Average asking price: £198,229
5 - Clydebank, Dunbartonshire
Average time to find a buyer: 25 days
Average asking price: £124,584
6 - Larbert, Stirlingshire
Average time to find a buyer: 25 days
Average asking price: £220,444
7 - Clarkston, Glasgow
Average time to find a buyer: 26 days
Average asking price: £257,608
8 - Hall Green, Birmingham
Average time to find a buyer: 26 days
Average asking price: £291,956
9 - St George, Bristol
Average time to find a buyer: 26 days
Average asking price: £305,515
10 - Walkley, Sheffield
Average time to find a buyer: 27 days
Average asking price: £198,637