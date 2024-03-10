Thornton Cemetery, Bradford: Three-bedroom cemetery lodge to go up for auction later this month - with guide price of £140,000

A council-owned cemetery lodge in Yorkshire will be sold at auction later this month.
By Chris Young
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT

The lodge at Thornton Cemetery is on a list of more than 150 properties Bradford Council plans to sell off to raise millions in an attempt to balance its books.

The three-bedroom property will go under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh on March 26 with a guide price of £140,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The listing describes it as astone-built, detached and imposing property which formerly served as a gate-house for Thornton Cemetery”.

Thornton Cemetery LodgeThornton Cemetery Lodge
Thornton Cemetery Lodge

It adds: “The property offers accommodation over two storeys and features generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Requiring a scheme of renovation, the property holds great potential and is sold with vacant possession.”

Get a bespoke news round-up, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Last month another four council properties sold at auction for much higher than their guide prices.

Bradford Council raised £1.8m from the sale of four properties, including a former care home and grazing land, despite the initial guide prices of all four properties totalling £700,000.

The Council hopes to bring in around £60m from the sale of 155 assets that range from the freehold of a shopping centre to plots of development land.

Related topics:Bradford CouncilBradfordYorkshireCouncilYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.