The lodge at Thornton Cemetery is on a list of more than 150 properties Bradford Council plans to sell off to raise millions in an attempt to balance its books.

The three-bedroom property will go under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh on March 26 with a guide price of £140,000.

The listing describes it as a “stone-built, detached and imposing property which formerly served as a gate-house for Thornton Cemetery”.

Thornton Cemetery Lodge

It adds: “The property offers accommodation over two storeys and features generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Requiring a scheme of renovation, the property holds great potential and is sold with vacant possession.”

Last month another four council properties sold at auction for much higher than their guide prices.

Bradford Council raised £1.8m from the sale of four properties, including a former care home and grazing land, despite the initial guide prices of all four properties totalling £700,000.