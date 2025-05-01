Three bungalows approved for disused garage site despite resident objections

Plans to build three new bungalows on a disused garage site in Brinsworth have been approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board, despite a number of objections from local residents.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed development, behind 3–5 Willowgarth, will see the demolition of garage structures and the erection of three single-storey homes.

According to a planning report, the land has largely fallen into disuse, with most garages already removed and parts of the area informally used for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, which sits within a long 1,320 square metre plot, is surrounded by existing residential properties. While the land is designated for residential use under the council’s Local Plan, nearby residents have voiced concerns about the potential impact of the scheme on privacy, light, traffic, noise and wildlife.

Willogarth Garages - google

Seven formal objections were submitted, highlighting fears over over development, overlooking, loss of natural light, increased flooding risk due to the elevated position of the site, and insufficient parking provision.

Other concerns included the potential disturbance to local bat populations and broader effects on biodiversity, as well as noise and disruption during the building phase.

In response to these objections, the applicant amended the original plans, reducing the number of proposed homes from four to three. The revised design allows for better separation distances between the new dwellings and neighbouring properties, addressing some concerns about privacy and density.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers noted that the scheme now meets minimum spacing and garden size standards, and that the architectural style is in keeping with surrounding homes.

To address ecological concerns, a biodiversity enhancement condition will be included, and the developer will be required to provide features such as bat roosts, bird boxes and hedgehog holes, and to achieve a minimum 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity either on-site or through offsetting. The council’s ecologist has raised no objections to the scheme, provided the conditions are met.

While planning officers acknowledged the concerns raised by residents, they concluded that the reduced number of dwellings, revised layout, and inclusion of conditions regarding construction management, biodiversity, drainage, and highway safety were sufficient to mitigate the impacts.