Tickets for the best residential property event in Yorkshire are now for sale with a chance to help disadvantaged children

Here’s a clarion call for all residential property businesses about a great chance to network, win awards if you want to enter them, and generally have a great time while raising much-needed funds for disadvantaged children in Yorkshire.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 7th Apr 2024, 19:36 BST

Tickets for The Yorkshires: Residential Real Estate Awards are now available for sale and for those who want to enter, the submission date is imminent, though entering is not obligatory.

For the unintiated, the event is a great night out with truly excellent food, great company and lots of laughs because those in the residential property sector tend to have a great sense of fun.

There may be a few tears when the hosts reveal why the Yorkshire Children’s Charity needs to fundraise using events like this. The truth of what impoversished children in our region lack and what they need is upsetting but will be erased by taking the chance to help.

Yorkshire Children's Charity
Yorkshire Children's Charity

Buying tickets and tables for the event will be a boost for the charity as will chipping in a bit on the night – every little helps. For further details on how to buy tickets visit www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/events-residential-real-estate-awards-event-details-and-tickets.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity ethos: Our charity doesn’t solely provide financial help. It also offers friendship, and can be there to help with the changing needs of your child as they grow up. Care is the foundation of our organisation and runs through every part of our work. We care deeply for our beneficiaries and their families, and for the schools and communities we support.

We care that we meet the expectations of our supporters and spend the money we raise responsibly. And we care that we build a legacy that will benefit generations of children to come.

We understand that, sometimes, everyone needs a helping hand. Whether you’re in need of a wheelchair, specialist equipment or a monetary grant, turn to us – and we commit to doing all we can to help you. When life is hard, or even feels impossible, we give you the support you need to make things better.

To find out more about this wonderful Yorkshire charity and its work visit www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org

