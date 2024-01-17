Top tips on how to stop your pipes freezing and bursting in wintry weather

The wintry weather has prompted NFU Mutual to warn to look for signs of frozen pipes and take steps to avoid repair bills which can run up to thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to a home.

Andrew Chalk, home insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, says: “If your taps, toilets or boiler stops working, you may have a frozen pipe.

“If you have then turn off your water at the mains and at your water tank, if you have one, and see if you can locate the blockage where the pipe is frozen.

“You can then call a plumber or attempt to thaw the pipe yourself while the water is off. To thaw pipes, open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths, towels or a hot water bottle. Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area.

Be prepared to protect your home against freezing weather

“If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer.

“You can also reduce the likelihood of pipes freezing by making sure your central heating is kept on at a low temperature and is able circulate in unused rooms and by checking or installing insulation and lagging in cold areas of the house.”

Here are some tips to stop pipes from freezing: Insulate pipes and water tanks with inexpensive lagging and tank jackets, paying particular attention to areas exposed to the cold like outdoor pipes and those in attics, basements and lesser-used rooms.

Set your thermostat to kick in above freezing temperature, or set the heating to regularly come on, even if you are not home.

If leaving the house for a number of days, turn the water off at the mains and run the taps to avoid water building up in pipes.