A new study by Hunters estate agents puts Scarborough at the top of a table of best places in Britain to retire to with Yorkshire’s Craven district in second place.

Hunters ranked some of the most popular retirement locations in England based on factors like transport connections, air quality, crime levels, and average house prices to determine the best place for older people to live.

Scarborough came in at first place due to its affordability, with the average house price in the area being ££198,826. It is also a popular retirement town thanks to its two sweeping bays, beautiful beaches, historic castle and its close proximity to the North York Moors and the Wolds.

Moreover, Scarborough train station provides easy access to nearby cities such as York and Leeds. This connects the town to UK-wide services making it easy to travel for leisure, or to visit family and friends.

Scarborough Walkers in South Bay, Picture by Marisa Cashill

In second place was the scenic district of Craven in North Yorkshire, which is home to popular towns, including Skipton and Settle, along with a host of Dales villages.

Hunters say: “Craven is a largely rural area that’s full of spectacular beauty spots, including the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Malham Cove and Bolton Abbey. Plus, with good road links across the M65, M6, A1(M) and more, it’s easy for drivers to navigate the area and travel further afield.”

Two other areas of Yorkshire featured in the top ten. Hambleton, which includes Thirsk, Easingwold, Bedale, Stokesley and many chocolate box villages, came in seventh place and Ryedale, which includes the popular market town of Malton, came in eighth place.

Lauren Spivey, Branch Manager at Hunters Scarborough, said: "Scarborough is a beautiful place to live and having lived in Scarborough my whole life I can see why it is a popular location for people to retire in.

The valley above Hebden near Grassington in the Craven district. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"We have lovely beaches, lots of amenities and multiple properties that offer stunning views of the sea and castle or, if you prefer, a more rural aspect.

"There are also charming cottages on the outskirts with access to countryside walks and open views. Scarborough also has multiple retirement properties and the company of other retirees.