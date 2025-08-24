The Old Station at Little Salkeld, near Penrith in Cumbria, was closed to the public in 1970 and later converted into a home in the 1980s.

Retaining many original features, the property spans two acres and showcases Eden sandstone walls, Westmorland slate roof and striking gothic windows.

Inside, the entrance hall still has its flagstone floor and arched windows from the old lobby, while the living room – once the waiting room and ticket office – retains the ticket hatch recess.

The main bedroom occupies the former station master’s office, complete with the preserved mechanism of a William Potts clock.

Other bedrooms were once the fuel store, lamp room and ladies’ cloakroom, while the kitchen and bathrooms make use of the former gents’ and porter’s rooms.

With landscaped gardens, a greenhouse, shed and large detached garage, the home blends historic charm with modern living.

PFK estate agents described it as “a rare opportunity to acquire a property of such historic significance and unique charm.”

