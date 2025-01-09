Treasure trove of unusual antiques up for auction next week

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tennants’ Country House Sale on January 10 and 11 will combine over 700 lots of paintings, ceramics, glass, works of art, furniture, rugs and more.

Leyburn-based Tennants is offering part of the selected contents of Eden Lacy, Lazonby, from the estate of Victor Gubbins in Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the collection include a 19th century qajar fritware large tile and a Regency rosewood, brass-inlaid and gilt-metal-mount circular breakfast table. Further pieces from the collection will be offered in the Spring Fine Week sales on March 15.

The Tennants Country House Sale is taking place on January 10 and 11.

An interesting group of treen from a private collection will be offered in the Works of Art section of the sale.

Comprising patinated items from the 18th and 19th centuries, highlights of the collection include a mid-19th century Welsh fruitwood love spoon, an early 19th century treen pistol snuff box and an 18th century and later turned wood wassail cup, cover and stand.

Also coming up in the section are a private collection of artist’s boxes, and a range of animal bronzes by David Cemmick. Among the bronzes are “La Chase” - a bronze of a running wild boar, and a cold painted bronze of a Gyrfalcon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sculpture, which has an estimated value of £6,000-8,000, is a portrait of Sheikh Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s favourite falcon, ‘No1’, created after Cemmick was invited to Abu Dhabi to draw the Sultan’s falcons at his Sweihan Falconry training ground in the Al Ain desert in 2000.

A body of sporting and ornithological works lead the pictures section of the sale, which also offers portraits, landscapes, and still lifes, including a selection of works by notable Scottish artist William Miller Frazer (1864-1961) from a private collection.

A selection of good furnishing rugs is also on offer. A Kazak Rug made in the central Caucasus circa 1890 will be sold with an estimate of £400-£600.

One of the earliest clocks in the sale is an Oak Thirty Hour Alarm Hooded Wall Clock, signed Whitehurst, Derby; made circa 1800, it is estimated to sell for £300-400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tranche of 18th century Delft from the Mobbs Collection will be offered in the ceramics section, along with a selection of 18th century English porcelain in polychrome and blue and white.

Notable lots include a Chelsea porcelain scent bottle, circa 1755 and a Chelsea porcelain figure of a gardener, circa 1760-5.

A cross-section of British and European ceramics from the 19th and 20th centuries, including a group of Spode porcelain in pattern 1166 comprising a pastille burner and cover and a miniature potpourri pedestal urn. A good pair of Wedgwood Jasper twin handled urns and covers from the 19th century will be offered with an estimate of £300-500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good early oak will feature amongst the furniture in the sale, a category of collecting increasing in popularity in recent years. Further interesting furnishing pieces on offer include a near pair of George IV reclining armchairs, stamped R Daws Patent, from the second quarter of the 19th century, with an estimated sale price of £1,000-£1,500, a Queen Anne walnut, oyster-veneered and tracery-strung straight-front chest on stand and a George III mahogany-framed hump-back sofa from the late 18th century. Also of interest are a pair of Victorian mahogany and stained pine pharmacy display cabinets, from the third quarter of the 19th century.