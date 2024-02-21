Trinity Methodist Chapel on Wesley Square in Lowtown, Pudsey, closed as a church in the early 1980s before being used as a shopping arcade.

The building was most recently used as a nightclub known as ‘Mode’.

However, it closed almost nine years ago due to anti-social behaviour.

In 2015, police called for a review of the licence for the club after a spate of violent incidents, but it was given a reprieve and allowed to continue operating under new management.

It closed permanently a year later.

In one brawl, a man had his jaw broken by an attacker who 'moved like a trained fighter', Leeds Crown Court heard.

The site – which includes a car park and set of 12 purpose built flats to the rear – was put on sale late last year for £1.25million by Adair Paxton.

The online listing now shows it as being ‘under offer’.

It is not yet known who has bid for the site or the plans going forward.

Previous plans to transform the 5,275 sq ft chapel into flats were rejected five years ago by planning officials.

In 2019, Mossfold Developments Limited wanted to turn offices, a coffee shop and club at the chapel into homes, according to Leeds City Council planning documents.

But the council refused the proposal partly because of fears over the loss of “architectural detailing” and car parking plans would “adversely affect” the site’s character and appearance.

