The house, which sits on the edge of the village of Ruswarp, just outside Whitby, has been home to Kristina and John Pattinson for the past 30 years – a grand project that grew, quite literally, room by room.

“It was the lounge that sold it to us,” Kristina says. “Even though, at the time, it had flock wallpaper and a red and gold carpet.”

The couple, who are both legal professionals with three grown up children, bought the east wing of what was then a divided property in the early 1990s.

Turnerdale Hall was originally built in 1810 and transformed by a spectacular Victorian Gothic extension with later Edwardian additions. Picture: Matt Hillier

The east wing was an imposing section of the building shaped by a Victorian Gothic extension. The couple spent years restoring it before later acquiring the west wing from a neighbour, fulfilling a handshake agreement they’d made years before.

The house, originally built in 1810 as Ruswarp House, has a layered architectural history. The Georgian core was extended dramatically in the 19th century by a Teesside industrialist, who added turrets, steep slate roofs and elaborate stonework.

During that period, the name was changed to Turnerdale Hall in honour of landscape artist J.M.W. Turner, who is believed to have stayed at the property during a visit to Whitby.

“We didn’t know anything about the Turner connection at first,” Kristina says. “Then one day a woman who had studied at the Sorbonne knocked on the door. She told us the name of the house had changed because Turner had stayed here and painted Whitby.”

Turnerdale Hall is an outstanding manor house near Whitby, elevated high above the river with fabulous views along the Esk Valley. Picture: Matt Hillier

Curious, Kristina began researching the claim and found two watercolours attributed to Turner. One of them, showing St Mary’s Church and the ruins of Whitby Abbey from an unusual perspective, matched the elevated view she could see from the nearby viaduct.

“I wandered around the village with a copy of the painting trying to work out where he’d been standing,” she says. “Eventually I realised the angle only made sense if you were up by the viaduct.”

Turnerdale Hall is no stranger to change. Over the decades, the couple have redecorated every room, added new kitchens and bathrooms, and landscaped the gardens that now surround the house. During the Covid lockdown, John built a garden room at the edge of the grounds.

Following a visit by J.M.W. Turner, the owner renamed the property from Ruswarp House to Turnerdale Hall in honour of the renowned landscape artist. Picture: Matt Hillier

Today, the house includes 10 bedrooms, five bathrooms, and multiple reception rooms, but the scale is something Kristina admits now feels excessive. “It’s just the two of us these days,” she says. “We’ve got grandchildren, but we’re rattling around a bit.”

The east wing has already been adapted to function as a holiday let, and the layout of the house allows for separation between different sections.

“We don’t really want to go,” Kristina says. “But it’s time for someone else to enjoy it. It’s been a privilege to live here.”