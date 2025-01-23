Unique five-bedroom detached farmhouse in Hebden Bridge up for sale with a guide price of £1.35m

An impressive stone-built five-bedroom detached farmhouse set within approximately 27.94 acres of landscaped gardens, grazing and moorland, has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1.35m.

Located on Widdop Road, Clough House Farm is a characterful countryside residence which offers spectacular views over Harcastle Crags.

The property comes complete with extensive grazing land, landscaped gardens and additional outbuildings that are primed for potential conversion as a separate dwelling or integrated into the main house.

Clough House Farm is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

A welcoming entrance hallway with hardwood flooring leads to a spacious lounge, featuring dual-aspect windows, a multi-fuel burner and breathtaking views of the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The adjacent dining room leads to a study, which boasts a built-in bar and access to a vaulted cellar, providing additional storage. The modern kitchen includes a central island with a bamboo breakfast bar, shaker-style units and a pantry.

A utility room connects the farmhouse to the adjoining barn. Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and an en-suite with a double walk-in rainfall shower.

Four additional double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom complete the first floor.

Externally, a private access leads to a generous parking area, a detached four-car garage with electric doors and a large agricultural building equipped with power, lighting and a WC.

The beautifully landscaped gardens include lawns, terraces, a large pond and a greenhouse, all taking full advantage of the far-reaching views.

The property also includes a derelict stone cottage with an adjoining barn, ideal for conversion subject to relevant planning consents and extensive grazing land suitable for equestrian or agricultural use.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Clough House Farm is a remarkable property that perfectly balances rural charm with the comforts of modern living all set within extensive private land.

“This farmhouse offers incredible potential for a variety of buyers, whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat, space for equestrian pursuits or agricultural requirements, or a home with scope for further development.