Urban Renaissance brings spacious, individual homes to York suburb

Four unique new homes have been unveiled within the grounds of the Grade II Listed Ousefield House in Fulford, York.

Mulgrave Properties has been making the finishing touches to the collection, known as Urban Renaissance.

The four and five-bedroom detached homes have been designed to showcase how modern architecture can blend with the historic character of the listed building.

Debbie Foster, Sales Director for Mulgrave Properties, said: “Building new homes against the setting of a Grade II Listed building is a fantastic opportunity, and one which brings a heightened sense of responsibility.

“We set out to create homes that would showcase the individual design flair and high specification for which Mulgrave Properties is known. By taking inspiration from the listed building and architecture in the local area, we have created four individual homes that are in keeping with the charm of their surroundings.”

Mulgrave Properties is based in Dunnington, near York, and has forged a reputation for building beautifully designed and finished homes over a period of more than 10 years.

Located off Fulford Road, the homes at Urban Renaissance feature new energy-saving technologies, including air source heat pumps and mechanical ventilation heat recovery. They have custom-designed kitchens with smart appliances and range from 3,199 sq ft to 4,510 sq ft. This indoor space is complemented by private gardens surrounded by mature trees and first-floor roof terraces.

Carter Jonas is supporting with the marketing of the homes at Urban Renaissance. Head of York Residential for the firm, David Beattie, said: “We're thrilled to represent such a prestigious development. Combining one of York's most sought-after locations and a local builder renowned for exceptional quality has truly resulted in four absolute showstoppers."

He added: “York’s allure for buyers, given the stunning city centre and excellent transport links to London remains strong. Fulford, with its pleasant walks by the river, local village feel, and the highly regarded local schools, is always a top choice. Urban Renaissance now perfectly meets the elevated expectations of those seeking the very best!”

Three of the four homes at Urban Renaissance have been released for sale and one has already been reserved. Currently available are The Duke – a five-bedroom house with four bathrooms and 4,510 sq ft of living space – priced at £2.1 million, and The Dragoon – a four-bedroom house spanning 3,199 sq ft with a gated entrance and large rear garden – priced at £1.5 million.

Debbie added: “We have waited until these homes reached a stage where they could be viewed to release them for sale. We felt the only way to fully comprehend their grandeur is to walk around them in person.

“Visiting also gives people the opportunity to look around the area. A leisurely walk takes you to the centre of York in around 30 minutes and a bus takes you into the city in just five minutes. Being so close to one of the country’s most beautiful city centres is a real draw.

“We have been delighted with the interest we have received already from people who want a home with character, without compromising on energy efficiency or the convenience of living in a low-maintenance new home."

To find out more about homes at Urban Renaissance, see https://www.mulgraveproperties.co.uk/developments/urban-renaissance/