Vico Homes is bringing more affordable homes to Fryston with £15.8 million development

As part of plans to create more vibrant communities, Vico Homes is delivering 78 new affordable homes off Park Dale Road in Fryston, Castleford.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built by Taylor Wimpey, the £15.8m development will provide a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy, and is backed by grant funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing regeneration agency. The new homes are expected to complete early in 2027 with residents moving in shortly after.

David Bagnall, Development Manager at Vico Homes, said: “Many more affordable homes are needed and we’re investing £300 million in thousands of homes to do just that – providing more homes in more places. We’re working closely with Taylor Wimpey and the development in Fryston joins our existing partnership at Rotherham, so families will have more affordable housing options to choose from. I’m excited to see the new vibrant community that will grow here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad