It was a love of Scandinavian homes and their minimalist yet warm aesthetic, with furniture, decor and homewares chosen to spark joy and comfort, that inspired Kamil Wangin and Simon Hawkins to launch their interiors store North Home.

After finding success first with an online shop, Kamil and Simon tested the waters for a bricks-and-mortar North Home in 2020 with a pop-up store at Victoria Gate in Leeds, soon followed by their first permanent store on Vicar Lane in the city in 2021.

Last year, they opened a new, larger North Home concept store at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds. Set across four floors, it offers furniture, homewares, ceramics, fragrances, kitchenware, lighting, accessories and skin care. An entire floor is styled as an apartment so that customers can experience the duo’s Scandi-inspired aesthetic in different room settings.

North Home founder Kamil Wangin. North Home is in the Victoria Quarter Leeds.

A Scandinavian approach to interior design can and will work for most homes, they say, promoting a calm environment for all. Even a little Scandi touch can work. “Changes can be subtle or bold but either way, by introducing new colours, textures or patterns, you can infuse your interiors with joy,” says Kamil.

“Start with a neutral colour palette. Shades of off white, light sage, or soft taupe work well and help make our usually smaller British spaces feel brighter and larger,” he says.

“Add soft pastels like muted pink and greens for accent pieces, which add warmth for a sense of calm without overwhelming.”

Earthy tones such as terracotta, olive green, mustard yellow and burnt orange bring in a touch of nature and add depth to any room, so try adding these grounding shades with cushions, throws and rugs.

North Home '1970' wall art by HK Living £695 with DORIS for HK Living cushion, Eclectic £74.95.

“Layer textures with different fabrics and finishes like woven rattan, fluffy and rope-style woollens to add a tactile layer to the space,” says Kamil. “You can also achieve a similar effect by layering pieces on tables, trays, books, and plinths or blocks. Add in some greenery with some plants.”

When it comes to accents, Kamil advises making a statement. “Scandinavian design is all about the bold accents and pops of colour, whether in small pieces of rich emerald greens or as a whole piece of hanging artwork,” he says. “A bold-coloured vase or lamp, or even some statement tableware, will bring a new personality to your home.

“We love Ottolenghi’s Feast collection, which is a fabulous mix of colour and playful patterns with plates in shades of turquoise, coral, and sunshine yellow, adorned with pepper prints and abstract vegetable motifs. Pair them with coordinating bowls and mugs to create a cohesive and visually stunning tablescape.”

To create balance while introducing interest, Kamil advises using symmetry and asymmetry thoughtfully. “Symmetry provides order, but asymmetry creates dynamism within a space, which can be achieved by offsetting furniture arrangements or placing accessories in a way that feels intentionally ‘off-centre’ but still balances by their placements,” he says, adding that pops of colour and the use of different materials and finishes can also add to a feeling of space with purpose and interest. “Having a focal point will help to ensure an overall feel and look,” he says.

Ottolenghi Feast tableware, with prices from £7.50

Fragrance can play a huge part in breathing new life into your home, using scented candles and natural incense sticks to infuse the air with invigorating or calming fragrances, while adding a touch of the ethereal to your sanctuary.

“One of my favourite scents is Bulgarian Rose and Oudh by Temple of Incense, which is a brand of hand-created incense sticks made entirely of natural ingredients, created by two sisters in South London - the perfect combination of floral and warm wood,” Kamil says.

When redecorating a new home to make it your own, he advises planning ahead and testing colour schemes first. “Homes evolve over time, and you should allow your plans to evolve with that,” he says, adding: “Colours look very different on each wall due to how the light works in the space, so be sure to spread some testers on each wall you intend to use the colour on, not just one.

“If you’re able to do it all in one go, that’s great, but most homes and spaces are a ‘work in progress’, ever evolving, so look to create a look and feel that you’re happy and comfortable with, but fully in the knowledge that things change,” he says. “What you want today may be very different from the space you look to create in a couple of years’ time.”

There is an entire floor set out like an apartment at the Victoria Quarter North Home store on County Arcade. Picture by North Home.

Wall hangings, whether you choose fabric and natural looks, or paintings with vivid colours, will bring colour, texture, joy and interest for many years. “Wall art by HK Living, with their co-ordinated acrylic frames, add great drama and movement to a room,” says Kamil.

If you simply want to update your decor, he suggests rearranging your furniture or moving pieces between rooms. “It's amazing the change you can achieve just by swapping some lamps or lamp shades and bringing in a new accent or new piece like a cushion,” he says.

Playing with light and space can also change a room’s mood and use, and consider the season. “Making a living room cosier with blankets and bigger cushions in winter, which can be swapped out for light fabrics and colours in the summer, gives a gorgeous boost to your emotions and keeps you in step with the nature outside.”

Mix, but don’t match. “Anyone who's visited our store in Leeds will know we've long been a proponent of this,” Kamil says. “The Scandinavian trend towards personal, eclectic spaces is perfectly in line with our shop's philosophy.”

He has the following tips to achieve this look seamlessly:

“Unify with colour. While mismatched pieces can work, create a sense of cohesion with a consistent colour palette throughout the room.

Bring in nature with branches and plants to achieve a calming and grounding environment. Pictures by North Home.

“Focus on texture. Play with a variety of textures – woven throws, smooth ceramics, and plush rugs – to create visual interest.

“Let function guide you. Ensure each piece serves a purpose and contributes to the overall functionality of the space.

“Bring the outside in with foliage. Whether dried in the cooler months or fresh from the garden. And don’t be scared to go bigger - you may be surprised at how a larger stem, twig or branch creates drama and interest without overpowering a space.”