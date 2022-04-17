Village home for sale near Whitby with breathtaking rural views and a summer house with log burner

High Springfield in Castleton had languished on the market for a few years before Barry and Louise Smith bought it in 2014. They spotted what others had failed to see and that was the potential to create a fabulous home with exceptional long range views.

“We had lived in the Castleton area for 25 years but our previous houses were more remote farms and small holdings and we wanted a change,” says Barry.

The property’s position in the popular rural village, which is close to the coast, was a selling point but it was the opportunity to make more of the rural outlook at the rear that sold it to them.

The house has first floor balconies to make the most of the stunnng views

Built in 1988, the house had been well kept, was in need of updating and the Smiths spared no expense on everything from new plumbing and electrics to underfloor heating. What was a series of small rooms were brought together to form one large, open plan living area, while retaining a separate room as a study.

The pièce de résistance is the single storey extension at the rear, which has floor-to-ceiling windows which bring light and incredible views of the moors into the living space.

“We also put a balcony on the first floor rear of the house, accessed from two of the bedrooms,” says Louise. “It’s an amazing place to sit and take in the views and to watch the sunset.”

The couple are selling the five-bedroom home now that their children have flown the nest and the house is on the market for £800,000 with Hendersons. “This house is too big for the two of us and we now have a residence in France and plan to buy a smaller property here,” says Barry.

The open plan living space with sensational vuews

The house is set over three floors, with a ground floor lounge/kitchen/diner with central island, log burner. The ground floor also has a study, WC, utility room, storeroom and integral garage. A floating staircase leads to the first floor, where there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom has an ensuite. A fifth bedroom with a bathroom is on the second floor, where there is a large area used as a gym.

Outside, the driveway has parking for several vehicles and at the rear is a garden and a summer house with log burner, electric supply and wi-fi. Castleton is a half hour drive to both Whitby and Helmsley. It has two pubs, a Co-op store, a deli, a well-regarded primary school and a railway station with trains to Whitby, the Esk Valley and Teesside.

For detals of the sale contact: Hendersons, tel: 01947 602626, www.myhendersons.co.uk

The kitchen area is well equipped

Wake up to those views

One of the bathrooms

This large bedroom has space for a sofa

The summer house with log burner can also be used as a home office