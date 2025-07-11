The five bedroom property, on the outskirts of Marton cum Grafton, features over 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation.
Set in landscaped gardens with panoramic views, the property also includes a detached garden office, ideal for homeworking. A boot room, utility area, and spacious living spaces make this home ideal for modern family life.
Located on the edge of the popular village, with access to York, Harrogate, and top schools such as Queen Ethelburga’s and St Peter’s, the home combines rural tranquillity with convenience.
The owners say: “We love the peace, tranquillity and privacy that our home offers together with the space both internally and externally.”
The property is on the market for £1.8m with gscgrays.co.uk
