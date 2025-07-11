The five bedroom property, on the outskirts of Marton cum Grafton, features over 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation.

Set in landscaped gardens with panoramic views, the property also includes a detached garden office, ideal for homeworking. A boot room, utility area, and spacious living spaces make this home ideal for modern family life.

Located on the edge of the popular village, with access to York, Harrogate, and top schools such as Queen Ethelburga’s and St Peter’s, the home combines rural tranquillity with convenience.

The owners say: “We love the peace, tranquillity and privacy that our home offers together with the space both internally and externally.”

The property is on the market for £1.8m with gscgrays.co.uk

1 . Desirable location The Farmhouse at Glebelands Farm features around 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation on the outskirts of the sought-after village of Marton cum Grafton. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

2 . Ample room The large boot-room with bespoke units houses storage perfect for a growing family to hide outdoor equipment. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

3 . Wow factor The kitchen is packed full of top of the range limited edition appliances and beautiful bespoke handmade units with stunning central island and marble worktops. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales