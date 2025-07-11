'We love the peace, tranquillity and privacy': Beautifully-restored farmhouse featuring cinema room for sale at £1.8m

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
The Farmhouse at Glebelands Farm is a beautifully restored farmhouse in North Yorkshire, featuring a cinema room and stunning kitchen packed with high-end features.

The five bedroom property, on the outskirts of Marton cum Grafton, features over 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation.

Set in landscaped gardens with panoramic views, the property also includes a detached garden office, ideal for homeworking. A boot room, utility area, and spacious living spaces make this home ideal for modern family life.

Located on the edge of the popular village, with access to York, Harrogate, and top schools such as Queen Ethelburga’s and St Peter’s, the home combines rural tranquillity with convenience.

The owners say: “We love the peace, tranquillity and privacy that our home offers together with the space both internally and externally.”

The property is on the market for £1.8m with gscgrays.co.uk

The Farmhouse at Glebelands Farm features around 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation on the outskirts of the sought-after village of Marton cum Grafton.

1. Desirable location

The Farmhouse at Glebelands Farm features around 4,300 sq ft of immaculate accommodation on the outskirts of the sought-after village of Marton cum Grafton. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The large boot-room with bespoke units houses storage perfect for a growing family to hide outdoor equipment.

2. Ample room

The large boot-room with bespoke units houses storage perfect for a growing family to hide outdoor equipment. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The kitchen is packed full of top of the range limited edition appliances and beautiful bespoke handmade units with stunning central island and marble worktops.

3. Wow factor

The kitchen is packed full of top of the range limited edition appliances and beautiful bespoke handmade units with stunning central island and marble worktops. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The dining hall features panelling to the side wall, Velux roof lights to the ceiling and external door leading to the off-street parking.

4. Time to eat

The dining hall features panelling to the side wall, Velux roof lights to the ceiling and external door leading to the off-street parking. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireYorkHarrogate
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice