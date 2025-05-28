The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a long list of specific must-haves, their search for an apartment quickly became a quest for the almost-impossible.

“We wanted a duplex apartment on the outskirts of York with a bedroom on the same level as the living space to future-proof it,” says Suzy. “We wanted some outside space and I was quite particular about not wanting the bedrooms to be next to communal corridors where you could hear people traipsing past during the night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartment 501 The Residence, on Bishopthorpe Road in York, ticked a lot of their boxes, including the bedrooms being away from any corridors. “That’s really quite unique,” says Suzy.

The kitchen at apartment at 501 The Residence in York.

The duplex penthouse apartment includes an entrance hall, powder room/wc, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and three ensuite bedrooms. There is a private south-facing terraced balcony and a private north-facing terraced balcony with outstanding views of York Minster and York Racecourse.

The former Terry’s Chocolate Factory building, with its famous clock tower, was built in the 1920s and converted into 163 apartments in 2017.

For most, the appeal of a new-build apartment lies in the need for little to no work. But Suzy took a different approach – choosing to renovate the entire space from top to bottom, including replastering the walls. “We’ve done everything in the time we’ve been here,” she says. A five-year project in conjunction with Peter Thompson of York created a no-expense-spared apartment with black walnut cabinetry, bathrooms with Lusso Stone Arabescato marble basins, Samuel Heath hardware and bookmatched Porcelanosa Urbatek tiled walls and floors, a Witt and Berg roll top copper bath, and Amtico flooring throughout with high performance sound reduction backing. The handmade kitchen by Peter Thompson of York features Super White quartz worksurfaces, a 3-flex Quooker tap, Gaggenau integrated appliances, an island unit with a frameless induction hob and down draft extractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the living room, the integral curved black walnut dining booth features Bentley white leather curved seating and a black walnut dining table with inset Super White quartz revolving centre.

Open plan living space

Suzy admits their attention to detail is very precise. “Everything has to line up. When you close a cupboard door, the gap around the door has to be the same all the way around. We both work in construction and if it’s not right, it’s wrong.”