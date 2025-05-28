We transformed our new-build apartment in York into a luxurious penthouse and now it's on the market for £1.25m
With a long list of specific must-haves, their search for an apartment quickly became a quest for the almost-impossible.
“We wanted a duplex apartment on the outskirts of York with a bedroom on the same level as the living space to future-proof it,” says Suzy. “We wanted some outside space and I was quite particular about not wanting the bedrooms to be next to communal corridors where you could hear people traipsing past during the night.”
Apartment 501 The Residence, on Bishopthorpe Road in York, ticked a lot of their boxes, including the bedrooms being away from any corridors. “That’s really quite unique,” says Suzy.
The duplex penthouse apartment includes an entrance hall, powder room/wc, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and three ensuite bedrooms. There is a private south-facing terraced balcony and a private north-facing terraced balcony with outstanding views of York Minster and York Racecourse.
The former Terry’s Chocolate Factory building, with its famous clock tower, was built in the 1920s and converted into 163 apartments in 2017.
For most, the appeal of a new-build apartment lies in the need for little to no work. But Suzy took a different approach – choosing to renovate the entire space from top to bottom, including replastering the walls. “We’ve done everything in the time we’ve been here,” she says. A five-year project in conjunction with Peter Thompson of York created a no-expense-spared apartment with black walnut cabinetry, bathrooms with Lusso Stone Arabescato marble basins, Samuel Heath hardware and bookmatched Porcelanosa Urbatek tiled walls and floors, a Witt and Berg roll top copper bath, and Amtico flooring throughout with high performance sound reduction backing. The handmade kitchen by Peter Thompson of York features Super White quartz worksurfaces, a 3-flex Quooker tap, Gaggenau integrated appliances, an island unit with a frameless induction hob and down draft extractor.
In the living room, the integral curved black walnut dining booth features Bentley white leather curved seating and a black walnut dining table with inset Super White quartz revolving centre.
Suzy admits their attention to detail is very precise. “Everything has to line up. When you close a cupboard door, the gap around the door has to be the same all the way around. We both work in construction and if it’s not right, it’s wrong.”
Her favourite part of the house is the bespoke curved staircase with hand-carved black walnut handrail and treads and a Parisian balustrade. "The existing staircase was square and the balustrade around was just a bit of four by two plus panels and also really wobbly,” says Suzy. “It’s very prominent in the living space so we wanted something more artistic to make it into a feature.” No. 501 The Residence is on the market for offers in excess of £1.25m with Blenkin & Co. 01904 671672 or visit blenkinandco.com