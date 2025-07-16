Wentworth Woodhouse hosts RHS show in tribute to late chair Dame Julie Kenny

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reality the trucks and machinery has been at the huge stately home site near Rotherham for a number of weeks, but today the gates open to the RHS members, with the general public allowed in from tomorrow until Sunday.

Hosting the show is a huge coup for the staff at Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, due in no small part to the late trust chairman Dame Julie Kenny, who died earlier this year but who is remembered at the show with displays in the huge stone urns outside the West Front of the house, according to show manager Jenny Laville.

Jenny is a Leeds girl and is delighted to be bringing a show back to her home turf.

Barry Proctor of Proctor' Nursery puts the finishing touches to a display of herbaceous perennials as part of final preparations ahead of RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse.

The show replaces the Tatton Park spectacle in this year’s calendar, with Jenny explaining that the RHS hasn’t left Tatton Park but is merely taking it ‘on tour’.

"We obviously looked at a lots of places but we were really keen on the area,” she said.

"I think one of the things that helped with Wentworth was the opportunity to use the house and history, and the community, we’re not interested in imposing a show on an area, it has to feel like it has come out of the area.

"And then the backdrop and this landscape, it’s obvious. You can have a show here and then sit down and have a cup of tea or a coffee or a Pimms or a champagne and look out over the view."

Royal Horticultural Society of gardeners preparing a display during final preparations ahead of RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse.

They are expecting between 8,000 to 12,000 people per day during the five-day event, with Yorkshire growers, florists, groups and businesses all being featured.

There is even a nod to Yorkshire’s famous rhubarb triangle in the form of a display in the house’s chapel, where candles and audios will be used to emulate the famous growing conditions of Yorkshire’s famous forced rhubarb.

Tickets have been selling for between £28 and £35, and Jenny said she believes it is a bargain.

"You have expert growers selling plants who will tell you how to care for that plant, it has got to be a bargain because that plant will live. Then you have the inspiration of the gardens, the floristry, the expertise,” she said.

Awards have already been handed over to various gardens, with the RNIB Legacy Garden, Hazelwood Barn Reimagined by Bestall & Co and Drakkers Drift securing gold medals.

Young designer Sam Dryell got a silver gilt with his A Potted History: Echoes of Rockingham, which found inspiration from the exquisite 19th century pottery used by the Marquess of Rockingham’s family when they lived at Wentworth.

Sam, who has lived in Sheffield for six years, has used pottery in his garden with three floral embellished pots which have been created specifically for the garden.