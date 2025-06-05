The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And residents of one very picturesque North Yorkshire village are hoping their horticultural efforts will pay off at their first Open Gardens event in decades.

Some 18 properties in West Tanfield near Masham will open to curious visitors to show a wealth of flora and fauna on June 14 and June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village, which sits on the banks of the River Ure, is well known for its charm and Grade I listed church, St Nicholas’s.

Joe Welburn, of The Chantry, one of the residents taking part in the Open Garden Weekend. Picture: James Hardisty.

It was also home to John Marmion, a medieval knight, who is buried in the church.

The village’s manor also has links to the family of Catherine Parr, the last wife of Henry VIII, and William Cecil, Lord Burghley, chief advisor and spymaster to Elizabeth I.

Christoper Bourne-Arton, whose family own substantial land in the village, said: “We’ve got 18 wonderful gardens, and it’s the first time we’ve done this in 30 or 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“West Tanfield is an iconic village. The view as you cross the Ure over the bridge is wonderful and has appeared on pictures promoting tourism in Yorkshire and Great Britain.

Brenda Raw, of Glebe Cottage, one of the residents taking part in the Open Garden Weekend. Picture: James Hardisty.

“Back in the day, you’d get pictures of the village in train carriages. And on the open weekend, we have gardens down by the river and mill island gardens. We’ve got a courtyard garden which was part of the Chantry Cottages.

“The chantries were established in the 13th century and would be where monks from Fountains Abbey would pray for the souls of the Marmion family.”

The variety on offer will have something to delight every visitor, Mr Bourne-Arton said: “There are terraced gardens down to the river. Most of those gardens on the riverside are in flood areas, and owners will be able to show how high the river gets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also got the Bull Inn which has been voted best riverside garden in Yorkshire.

“There are formally laid out gardens and cottage gardens, a whole variety and something for everyone to see.

“Most are at the centre of the village, including five little gardens at Tanfield Mill, a former corn mill - it still runs but now generates electricity rather than corn.”

An art show and refreshments will take place at the village hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bourne-Arton said: “It’s a remarkable village. Everyone loves being here. Although we have a population of 400-500 people, it supports two public houses, a shop and post office.

“There are something like 30 or 40 businesses operating in the parish. It really is diverse. As a small village, there are more people who come in to work than go out.”

And three fans of the village include the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry, who visited during the Tour de France’s Grand Depart in 2014.

The royal trio were in the region to launch the race at Harewood House in Leeds and also met crowds in West Tanfield.