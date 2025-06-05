West Tanfield Open Gardens: Historic Yorkshire village to hold open garden event for first time in decades
And residents of one very picturesque North Yorkshire village are hoping their horticultural efforts will pay off at their first Open Gardens event in decades.
Some 18 properties in West Tanfield near Masham will open to curious visitors to show a wealth of flora and fauna on June 14 and June 15.
The village, which sits on the banks of the River Ure, is well known for its charm and Grade I listed church, St Nicholas’s.
It was also home to John Marmion, a medieval knight, who is buried in the church.
The village’s manor also has links to the family of Catherine Parr, the last wife of Henry VIII, and William Cecil, Lord Burghley, chief advisor and spymaster to Elizabeth I.
Christoper Bourne-Arton, whose family own substantial land in the village, said: “We’ve got 18 wonderful gardens, and it’s the first time we’ve done this in 30 or 40 years.
“West Tanfield is an iconic village. The view as you cross the Ure over the bridge is wonderful and has appeared on pictures promoting tourism in Yorkshire and Great Britain.
“Back in the day, you’d get pictures of the village in train carriages. And on the open weekend, we have gardens down by the river and mill island gardens. We’ve got a courtyard garden which was part of the Chantry Cottages.
“The chantries were established in the 13th century and would be where monks from Fountains Abbey would pray for the souls of the Marmion family.”
The variety on offer will have something to delight every visitor, Mr Bourne-Arton said: “There are terraced gardens down to the river. Most of those gardens on the riverside are in flood areas, and owners will be able to show how high the river gets.
“We’ve also got the Bull Inn which has been voted best riverside garden in Yorkshire.
“There are formally laid out gardens and cottage gardens, a whole variety and something for everyone to see.
“Most are at the centre of the village, including five little gardens at Tanfield Mill, a former corn mill - it still runs but now generates electricity rather than corn.”
An art show and refreshments will take place at the village hall.
Mr Bourne-Arton said: “It’s a remarkable village. Everyone loves being here. Although we have a population of 400-500 people, it supports two public houses, a shop and post office.
“There are something like 30 or 40 businesses operating in the parish. It really is diverse. As a small village, there are more people who come in to work than go out.”
And three fans of the village include the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry, who visited during the Tour de France’s Grand Depart in 2014.
The royal trio were in the region to launch the race at Harewood House in Leeds and also met crowds in West Tanfield.
Asked whether they might return for the Open Gardens, Mr Bourne-Arton said: “They’re always invited to come back - they know they have a visa to come back, they were told very firmly at the time!”
