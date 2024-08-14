West Yorkshire homebuilder highlights location at sought after developments
David Wilson Homes is putting the spotlight on the local area around the developments, as they were handpicked to ensure that prospective buyers needs were met whilst providing the ideal countryside location. Burley in Wharfedale is encompassed within the Wharfe Valley that boasts incredible walking and cycling routes alongside breathtaking views.
The developments are in ideal locations to provide residents with the perfect mix of countryside living with all the amenities needed for modern life.
These amenities include a range of shops and eateries, including The Cow and Calf and Betty’s Tea Room, which are a short drive away from Imperial Court and Centurion Meadow in Ilkley.
The local area has a variety of countryside that homebuyers can explore including Otley Chevin Forest Park and the Cow and Calf Rocks which offer incredible walking routes and views of the Wharfe Valley.
Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court are designed with commuters in mind, with regular rail links to Leeds and Bradford from Burley Railway station, and great road links to the A65.
Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The location surrounding our Imperial Court and Centurion Meadows developments are an example of providing homebuyers with blended countryside living.
“Burley in Wharfedale is a wonderful area to live, with something for a variety of buyers including those looking to get on to the property ladder, or buyers who are looking for their forever home.”
Imperial Court is home to a selection of four and five bedroom properties off Ilkley Road, in a rural setting.
Centurion Meadows has a variety of three and four bedroom homes that are ideal for a variety of prospective buyers.
