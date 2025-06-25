West Yorkshire Homebuilder Offers Homes Ready To Move Into

House hunters looking to move into their dream home straight away need look no further than David Wilson Homes’ exclusive Imperial Court development in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale.

Located on Ilkley Road, the new community currently has a selection of impressive five bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only a select few that are ready to move into straight away.

One of the homes available is the Lichfield style, a large family home built with luxury in mind. Residents enter the house into an expansive hallway which leads to a separate lounge, a study, and a an open-plan kitchen and family area. Also downstairs is a connecting utility room, dining room and cloakroom.

On the first floor residents will find a large family bathroom along with three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefitting from its own dressing area and en suite which includes a bath and shower. Heading upstairs to the top floor there is two further double bedrooms and another bathroom.

B&DWYW - A bedroom inside the Lichfield style show home at Imperial Court

For those interested in exploring the Lichfield home for themselves, Imperial Court has an expertly designed show home ready to tour.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“Imperial Court offers house hunters the chance to join an exclusive development, and anyone interested should speak to our expert sales team without delay so they enjoy the summer in their new home.”

The Lichfield style show home at Imperial Court in West Yorkshire

Imperial Court is a highly exclusive development with enhanced specification located off Ilkley Road, in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale. The development, which offers an abundance of open space, is conveniently placed with a number of amenities nearby including sought-after schools, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.

The development has been expertly set amongst countryside whilst offering unrivalled commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate with Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station a short drive from the development.

Home buyers can benefit from Stamp Duty contributions on selected properties, or opt for Part Exchange which removes the hassle of a property chain and estate agent fees with David Wilson Homes as a guaranteed buyer.