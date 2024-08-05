What Angela Raynor and developers can learn from large housing schemes from the past

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might well be useful to look back at the aspiration of such enormous building schemes to learn lessons and avoid failure. Straight after the First World War there was a programme to build “Homes For Heroes” for the returning soldiers and their families.

These new homes would also be modern and have some of the creature comforts that are now rather taken for granted: indoor bathroom and toilet, a garden, gas and electricity. The quality of housing stock as well as the quantity would therefore be massively increased.

One of the biggest schemes was Becontree, started in 1919 on the edge of London on land that was old market gardens, financed by the then London County Council and all for rent.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in the Nightingale Quarter of Derby, to set out Labour's five "golden rules" for building on the green belt in an effort to boost housebuilding while improving "genuine green spaces". Picture date: Friday April 19, 2024.

Prospective residents were interviewed to ensure that they could afford the rent and would abide by the many rules that were laid down. No washing to be hung from windows, front hedges to be clipped to a regimental hight, windows to be washed weekly and so on.

Relatively well paid skilled jobs would be in abundance with the nearby Ford factory the biggest single employer.

In 1919 the scheme was approved and in 1921 that the first residents moved in. It was completed in 1935 with many tenants relocated from East London, where housing conditions were brutal.

Not surprisingly they thought that they had moved into Paradise although the transport links to the rest of London were initially poor.

During those years, labour and materials were freely available and determination was as robust as the government’s is today.

Other schemes around the country were underway, most notably in Wythenshawe Greater Manchester which was planned to be the biggest housing development in the world covering 11 square miles. Originally planned in 1920, most of the houses were, however built after the Second World War.

To meet the government’s target, the challenge is great and revised and easier planning procedures will be needed and have also been promised but as long as the approvals remain vested in the local authorities, there will undoubtedly be complaints and objections.

Some may be over-ruled but will engender a high degree of dissatisfaction. The NIMBY attitude should not be underestimated. Change, however, has been promised and there will therefore inevitably be casualties along the way.

Most importantly, the services that the new houses need must be provided. Conveniently located and good jobs, transport, schools, doctors, dentists and sense of community are all essential to avoid developments becoming unpopular and unwanted.

They must be in the right area and be affordable and the type of homes must fulfil future demand: flats or small homes for first time buyers or downsizers, homes for the elderly, infirm or disabled and homes for families.