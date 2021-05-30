1. Secluded country cottage

Have your own cottage by the sea. This beautiful traditional country cottage in Golden Grove is set in a secluded fold in the National Park landscape, just a few miles south of Whitby. Historically part of the Golden Grove Estate, Beck Cottage was taken as a second home by the Turnbull family in the 1950s. Beck Cottage has been created from two adjoining sandstone cottages directly overlooking Cock Mill Beck. It is on the market for 700,000 with Richardson & Smith.

Photo: Richardson & Smith.