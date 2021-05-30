The average price for property in London stood at £790,833 over the last year, according to Rightmove analysis.
Comparatively, average property prices in Yorkshire and The Humber were £214,105.
As many people look to move away from cities, here are some homes you could buy across Yorkshire for London's average house price:
1. Secluded country cottage
Have your own cottage by the sea. This beautiful traditional country cottage in Golden Grove is set in a secluded fold in the National Park landscape, just a few miles south of Whitby. Historically part of the Golden Grove Estate, Beck Cottage was taken as a second home by the Turnbull family in the 1950s. Beck Cottage has been created from two adjoining sandstone cottages directly overlooking Cock Mill Beck. It is on the market for 700,000 with Richardson & Smith.
Photo: Richardson & Smith.
2. Smart home
This six bedroom detached home in Burghwallis near Doncaster is is newly built and boasts a a gated entrance, a modern open plan living space and four additional bathrooms. Set over three floors, the home incorporates smart tech including app controlled heating, lighting and security systems. It is on the market with Fine & Country for 755,000.
Photo: Fine & Country
3. Penthouse living
Want to live in the heart of a thriving city? Knight Frank are marketing a penthouse apartment in the exclusive Bridgewater Place - currently the tallest building in Leeds. The recently refurbished penthouse has been exclusively designed and has spectacular views across Leeds. It is on the market for 700,000.
4. Old Railway Station
This absolutely stunning period property comes in at just over the average asking price in London at 800,000. The Malton Road home was originally the old railway station, sitting just outside the village of Cherry Burton. It offers four bedrooms, a self-contained annex and approximately one acre of land. It is on the market with Fine & Country.
Photo: Fine & Country