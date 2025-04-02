The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Guy Harben moved his young family back to his home city of Sheffield from London, he was determined to introduce a taste of big-city property to Yorkshire.

After working for agencies in Sheffield, Australia and London for the last 15 years he decided it was time to set up his own business.

In London, he worked for Foxtons in Kensington and Chelsea and Chestertons in Islington selling multi-million pound properties.

Guy Harben , left, and Jamal Khan, of Highgates Estate Agents in Sheffield.

“I learned a lot down there,” he says. “The market was very competitive and the standard of agency is on another level compared to what I’ve experienced up north.”

He adds: “I didn’t want to come back up and work for an agency selling properties that are worth ten times less than I was selling in London and getting a lot less commission. For me it was a no brainer to come up here and set up on my own agency focusing on high-end properties.”

Guy, who is godson to Andrew Beadnall, co-founder of Wetherby-headquartered Beadnall Copley estate agency, says he spent months investigating Sheffield’s property market before setting up his own business.

“I was looking to buy something at the same time and also looking at rentals so I spent a lot of time working out what’s going on up here and how agents are operating,” he says.

"I realised that the traditional model doesn’t really work any more. I think the industry in Sheffield needs shaking up.

"The standard was absolutely shocking. I’d enquire about a property and because they’d had a couple of offers they didn’t want to do any more viewings. It’s just laziness.”

Guy set up Highgates on Abbey Lane in Woodseats, south west of the city centre, with the aim of offering a personalised, one-on-one service to clients at the top end of the market.

"A typical agency in Sheffield will have a valuer who is very charming and experienced but as soon as they get that instruction they tend to put it on a negotiator’s desk who has little experience and isn’t paid enough to want to go above and beyond for the client,” he says.

"There’s definitely a gap in the market for a business like ourselves. I’ll operate more of an American model. I’ll be going on valuations, doing the viewings, negotiating and sales progression – everything from start to finish.”

Guy says he has started getting some good traction and a lot of enqiries.

Within days of launching the business at the beginning of March he had been instructed to sell three properties and to let a further six.

His business partner Jamal Khan is the lettings director and has worked in Sheffield’s property market for over a decade. His early career saw him running a successful property lettings and management portfolio in Sheffield, and more recently, he has assisted a national developer to transform disused office spaces into residential homes.

"We’ve known each other for many years and we met up in June last year and decided to join forces,” says Guy.

Guy insists that his priority will be selling homes rather than attracting clients with inflated valuations. “I think a lot of people at the higher end of the market are looking for an agent who has the skillset and the experience to deliver. We’re all about results.

"I’m not one of those agents who is going to go in and overvalue properties just to get them on board and let them sit on the market for ages.

"A lot of agents are so scared of losing listings these days that they would rather overvalue and drop their fee just to get that listing but we’re here to sell properties.”

Geographically, Highgates will cover south west Sheffield, including Dore, Totley, Whirlow, Fulwood, Eccleshall, Woodseats.

“I want to take a certain share of the market but, you know, I’ve got to prove myself because we are a brand new estate agency that has just set up, he says.

Guy says he is enjoying being back in Yorkshire. “London was fun when I was single. I met my partner down there six years ago and we had our first child two years ago. We’ve also got a dog but working long hours, only being able to walk the dog around the concrete jungle and with everything being so expensive, it wasn’t working.

"I found that my life was pretty much working and a very small amount of socialising and we suddenly had the realisation that we were paying all this money to living in London to work for someone else.