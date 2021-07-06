Whitby will see up to 230 new houses built by Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Land at Broomfield Farm in Whitby will be developed in two phases.The first phase will see Barratt-David Wilson Homes build u to 230 homes

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has sold phase one of a strategic site at Broomfield Farm in Whitby to Barratt David Wilson for an undisclosed sum, for the creation of up to 230 new homes.

The 24 acre Broomfield Farm site has planning consent granted by Scarborough Council for the development of up to 290 homes in total, which could create some 700 jobs upon delivery. The site is being brought forward in two separate phases and the consent covers a variety of housing types to enable fast delivery and to cater for a diverse mix of housing needs. These include volume housing, later living properties and self/custom build plots.

Keyland appointed Allsop in March this year to sell the Phase 1 site of Broomfield Farm, which has the capacity for some 230 homes. The site sold unconditionally to Barratt David Wilson, which is intending on delivering a scheme which includes 30% affordable dwellings. Modern methods of construction will be used for the scheme, utilising open panel timber frame systems, pre-insulated panellised roof system for 'room in the roof' warm roof units on 2.5 storey homes and insulated precast ground floor slabs. Construction is likely to start early in 2022.

Broomfield Farm, which is the largest former Yorkshire Water site in Keyland's portfolio, is located on Stainsacre Lane which connects Whitby and Scarborough, and is close to the Whitby Business Park and Eskdale Park residential area. The development will also involve improving access to the Cinder Track.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director at Keyland Developments, said: "From securing planning consent in November to concluding this site sale, Broomfield Farm has moved quickly through the process to this fantastic outcome. We are delighted to have brought this site forward for development and to have facilitated hundreds of new jobs and homes at a time when these are in high demand."

James Mohammed, Associate at Allsop Ltd, added; "We received a high level of interest in Phase 1, with several competitive offers and are pleased to have concluded the unconditional sale on behalf of Keyland Developments. Sites such as this are in short supply and it is an excellent result providing the area with much-needed residential development."